Why Does ARGUS Agent Bordeaux Look So Familiar?

Sol Rodriguez at the HBO Max Original Series “Peacemaker” Premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square on August 13, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

James Gunn and John Cena’s Peacemaker” Season 2 adds new characters, including ARGUS Agent Sasha Bordeaux, played by Sol Rodriguez. What else has Rodriguez starred in?

Peacemaker Season 2 premiered Thursday night on streaming on HBO Max and cable on HBO. The logline for the second season reads, “In Season 2, Peacemaker (Cena) discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Peacemaker Season 2 finds Peacemaker’s ARGUS black ops team in ruins, with Gen. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) replacing the team’s former director, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Bordeaux is one of Flag’s top agents, and she supervises Agent John Economos (Steve Agee) and the newly transferred Agent Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows).

ForbesJames Gunn On ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, DCU And Valuable Start At Troma

Born April 17, 1990, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Rodriguez made her screen debut in one of the lead roles in Grachi, a supernatural fantasy series produced by Nickelodeon Latin America from 2011-2013.

Tim Meadows and Sol Rodriguez in “Peacemaker Season 2.” HBO/Curtis Bonds Baker

From there, Rodriguez had starring roles in the telenovelas Marido En Alquiler from 2013-2014 and Tierra de Reyes from 2014-2015, which both aired on Telemundo.

After that, Rodriguez had a starring role in the Univisión Network mystery thriller series Demente Criminal in 2015. Rodriguez made her American television debut in 2016 and went on to star in such projects as the TV movie remake of Urban Cowboy (2016) and had a recurring role in the reboot of the TV series Party of Five, which ran for one season in 2020.

ForbesRon Howard Talks Challenge Of Finding Distribution For New Film ‘Eden’

More recently, Rodriguez starred opposite Danny Trejo in the supernatual horror comedy Seven Cemeteries.

Below are some of the screen projects that Rodriguez starred in, which may explain why she looks so familiar in Peacemaker Season 2.

‘Devious Maids’ (2016)

Following the success of his hit series Desparate Housewives, producer Marc Cherry created Devious Maids, which ran for four seasons on Lifetime from 2013-2016. The comedy-drama-mystery series followed four Latina women who worked for the rich and shameless in Beverly Hills, Calif.

ForbesBrad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Is New On Streaming – How To Watch

Sol Rodriguez joined Devious Maids as a regular cast member in Season 4, where she played Daniela Mercado, an aspiring singer and daugher of one of four “devious maids,” Carmen Luna (Roselyn Sanchez).

Sol Rodriguez Santiago Cabrera in “Star Trek: Picard.” Paramount+/Nicole Wilder

‘Star Trek: Picard’ (2022)

Sol Rodriguez starred in a recurring role of Dr. Teresa Ramirez in Season 2 of the Patrick Stewart series Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+ in 2022.

Rodriguez appeared in seven of the 10 episodes in Star Trek: Picard Season 2, where Ramirez runs Clinica Las Mariposas in Los Angeles in 2024.

Sol Rodriguez and Josh Swickard in “Holiday in the Vineyards.” Netflix

‘Holiday In The Vineyards’ (2023)

Sol Rodriguez and Josh Swickard starred in the lead roles of Valentina Espinoza and Carter Baldwyn in the Netflix movie Holiday in the Vineyards.

In the romantic comedy drama, Valentina is a widowed mother of two children who is struggling to keep her vineyard open as a potential new romance begins to develop with Carter.

Sol Rodriguez stars as ARGUS Agent Sasha Bordeaux in James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2, new on streaming on HBO Max and cable on HBO.

ForbesRecap: ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 3 – ‘Sickofancy’ And How To Watch