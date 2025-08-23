Why IOTA Identity Could Replace Usernames, Passwords, and Endless Forms

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/23 14:47
  • Nearly all websites or apps ask you to make an account with a username and a password, which are stored on their servers.
  • IOTA Identity makes passwords and online forms a thing of the past by giving you a reusable, blockchain-secured ID that you fully control.

IOTA Identity is a decentralized digital identity solution built on the IOTA blockchain. Instead of relying on usernames, passwords, or centralized databases owned by companies, it gives individuals and organizations control over their own digital identities. Think of it as a secure, blockchain-based ID card that you own and carry everywhere online.

Your identity, verified on the IOTA network. could be used to instantly prove who you are to any service, without typing a password or filling in the same data over and over. The team behind Night, a multichain wallet app, pointed out just how big this shift could be.

They explained it like this: our digital lives today are a mess. We’ve got piles of documents at home, hundreds of online accounts, and trails of data scattered everywhere. Big tech companies scoop all that up, run it through algorithms, and create “profiles” of us.

Those profiles might be fine for targeted ads, but they’re not reliable enough for serious situations like applying for a loan, getting a license, or proving your identity to a bank. That’s why we’re constantly retyping our details, filling out endless forms, and juggling usernames and passwords. It’s an outdated and broken system, and IOTA Identity is designed to fix it.

Self-Sovereign Identity and Privacy

IOTA Identity introduces self-sovereign identity (SSI), verifiable credentials, and privacy-focused digital interactions to the IOTA Mainnet. Recently migrated from the Stardust VM to the MoveVM, it now benefits from a more secure and flexible environment for running smart contracts.

The system guarantees data integrity on IOTA’s immutable ledger while keeping verifiable credentials off-chain to protect privacy and give users full control. Built on W3C’s decentralized identity standards, it uses decentralized identifiers (DIDs) so that individuals, businesses, and even devices can create and manage their own digital identities, secured by cryptographic keys.

Through cryptographic verification, identities and credentials can be authenticated with confidence, while standardized formats ensure smooth interoperability across platforms. This makes IOTA Identity suitable for personal IDs, business transactions, and IoT authentication alike, all within a user-centric framework that fosters trust.

Unlike traditional blockchains, IOTA’s distributed ledger technology relies on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) rather than a chain of blocks. This structure, called the Tangle, underpins its transaction settlement and data integrity layer, offering a distinct approach compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As part of this mission, the IOTA network rolled out ObjectID, a decentralized app designed to give real-world products their own unique, tamper-proof digital identity. To support this, ObjectID’s native token went live on the IOTA mainnet.

At the same time, IOTA also introduced IOTA Hierarchies, an open-source tool that makes it possible to securely delegate trust across people, organizations, and even devices. Released in Alpha, Hierarchies is built to scale, laying the groundwork for verifiable, cryptographic trust in complex digital ecosystems.

