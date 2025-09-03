Why This Crypto Cycle Just Got a Major Extension

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Crypto Cycle Just Got a Major Extension
I’m Going Against the Grain Here
I’ve been hesitant to say this for months. But the data is crystal clear now. This crypto cycle won’t end in October 2025 like everyone thinks.
I know this goes against popular opinion. Most analysts predict the bull market will peak in two months. I initially agreed with this timeline. But after deep analysis, I’m changing my stance completely.
The consensus view feels wrong. The market doesn’t behave like previous cycle endings. And multiple indicators suggest we’re nowhere near a top.
Why I’m Not Deploying Capital Right Now
People keep asking if I’m buying this dip. My answer remains the same: absolutely not.
I’m sitting in cash for good reasons. The market is in no man’s land right now. The fear and greed index shows neutral sentiment…
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.