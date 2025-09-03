Why This Crypto Cycle Just Got a Major Extension

Press enter or click to view image in full size

I’m Going Against the Grain Here

Crypto Cycle Just Got a Major Extension

I’ve been hesitant to say this for months. But the data is crystal clear now. This crypto cycle won’t end in October 2025 like everyone thinks.

I know this goes against popular opinion. Most analysts predict the bull market will peak in two months. I initially agreed with this timeline. But after deep analysis, I’m changing my stance completely.

The consensus view feels wrong. The market doesn’t behave like previous cycle endings. And multiple indicators suggest we’re nowhere near a top.

Why I’m Not Deploying Capital Right Now

People keep asking if I’m buying this dip. My answer remains the same: absolutely not.

I’m sitting in cash for good reasons. The market is in no man’s land right now. The fear and greed index shows neutral sentiment…