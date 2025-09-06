Why VeChain’s Bridge-to-Earn Model Could Be the Catalyst for Global DeFi Adoption

Vechain leverages Wanchain’s incentive-driven “Bridge-to-Earn” model, wherein users can earn rewards for completing cross-chain tasks, boosting liquidity without lock-ups.

The move aligns with upcoming initiatives like the Hayabusa upgrade, Valour’s ETP listing, and Franklin Templeton’s custody infrastructure.

In a bid to boost cross-chain liquidity and drive sustainable Web3 adoption, VeChain announced a new strategic integration with Wanchain. As a result, it will connect its VeBetterDAO ecosystem to more than 40 blockchains and billions in cross-chain liquidity.

Wanchain officially joins as an endorsed application within VeBetterDAO, and thus, it’s more than a standard bridge integration, representing a bridge-to-earn model.

VeChain to Leverage Wanchain’s “Bridge-to-Earn” Model to Boost Cross-Chain Liquidity

Unlike traditional crypto bridges that have been subject to massive exploits, Wanchain brings a track record of more than $1.5 billion in cross-chain transaction volume with zero security incidents. This reliability will further reinforce VeChain’s ecosystem as it expands its sustainability-focused Web3 initiatives.

The partnership introduces Wanchain’s “Bridge-to-Earn” mechanism to VeBetterDAO. Users will receive rewards for completing specific cross-chain tasks without lock-ups, incentivizing liquidity growth and strengthening the ecosystem. Future campaigns are set to integrate directly with VeChain’s decentralized applications.

As reported in our previous story, VeBetterDAO has already processed more than 30 million tokenized sustainable actions, such as fitness, wellness, and community cleanups. With Wanchain integration, these tokenized actions and rewards will become tradable across several different ecosystems.

The timing aligns with VeChain’s broader roadmap, including Hayabusa (DPoS with dynamic tokenomics), Valour’s ETP listing in Europe, and custody infrastructure via Franklin Templeton. The integration also positions VeChain to scale adoption in emerging markets, where liquidity and cross-chain accessibility are critical.

Through this partnership, VeChain and Wanchain aim to establish a cross-chain, incentive-driven, and sustainable financial ecosystem. This will help to bridge traditional institutions and grassroots adoption across the Global South.

Speaking on the development, Vechain ambassador Sebastian noted that the integration of Wanchain into VeBetterDAO is a move seen as a major step toward scaling adoption and liquidity. With direct liquidity routes now extending to major ecosystems, VeChain is positioning itself to stand out in the blockchain space by combining security, incentives, and accessibility.

VeChain Launches 5.48B VTHO Incentive Pool

VeChain has announced an early incentive pool totaling 5.48 billion VTHO tokens, running through December 2025. The program is designed to reward users who stake VET on the Stargate platform, offering time-limited bonuses in the lead-up to the network’s Hayabusa upgrade.

Stargate enables VET holders to stake tokens and generate VTHO, the gas token used for network transactions. While the staking model itself remains unchanged, the latest adjustments emphasize long-term participation. Longer staking commitments now receive higher multipliers, and yields improve the longer tokens are locked.

At the time of press, VeChain’s VET is trading for $0.02334 after a nearly 2% drop in the last 24 hours.

