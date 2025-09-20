The post Will Bitcoin Beat S&P 500 Index? ‘Forever,’ Says Michael Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor once again made a bold claim about the future of Bitcoin (BTC USD). He said that Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 “forever.” According to him, the index would lose nearly 29% in value each year when compared to the top cryptocurrency. In his statement, Saylor highlighted Bitcoin’s strength as a long-term investment. He believes its fixed supply and global adoption will continue to drive its value higher. On the other hand, he argued that a traditional index like the S&P 500 will struggle to keep pace. Bitcoin News: Why is it “Digital Capital,” Stronger Than S&P 500 In his interview with Coin Stories, MicroStrategy executive chairman, Michael Saylor, explained Bitcoin was a unique digital investment vehicle. According to him, it grows in value much faster than traditional assets. Saylor noted that the S&P 500’s average return is often treated as the standard measure of investment growth. However, he emphasized that Bitcoin (BTC USD) consistently outpaces this benchmark. This difference, he said, highlights a clear performance gap. Because of this, Saylor believes a major financial shift is taking place. He argued that Bitcoin is emerging as a superior choice for investors, an increasingly popular opinion as witnessed in recent news. In his view, it also serves as stronger collateral compared to traditional assets. In his view, Bitcoin’s steady appreciation gives investors a chance to create new forms of credit backed by the asset. He explained that Bitcoin-backed loans could last longer, deliver higher returns, and reshape global finance. Michael Saylor also highlighted that this perspective influenced his role in policy discussions. Recently, he joined other crypto executives in a meeting to advocate for the strategic Bitcoin reserve bill. In addition, he compared Bitcoin’s reliability with weakness in traditional currencies. He argued that… The post Will Bitcoin Beat S&P 500 Index? ‘Forever,’ Says Michael Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor once again made a bold claim about the future of Bitcoin (BTC USD). He said that Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 “forever.” According to him, the index would lose nearly 29% in value each year when compared to the top cryptocurrency. In his statement, Saylor highlighted Bitcoin’s strength as a long-term investment. He believes its fixed supply and global adoption will continue to drive its value higher. On the other hand, he argued that a traditional index like the S&P 500 will struggle to keep pace. Bitcoin News: Why is it “Digital Capital,” Stronger Than S&P 500 In his interview with Coin Stories, MicroStrategy executive chairman, Michael Saylor, explained Bitcoin was a unique digital investment vehicle. According to him, it grows in value much faster than traditional assets. Saylor noted that the S&P 500’s average return is often treated as the standard measure of investment growth. However, he emphasized that Bitcoin (BTC USD) consistently outpaces this benchmark. This difference, he said, highlights a clear performance gap. Because of this, Saylor believes a major financial shift is taking place. He argued that Bitcoin is emerging as a superior choice for investors, an increasingly popular opinion as witnessed in recent news. In his view, it also serves as stronger collateral compared to traditional assets. In his view, Bitcoin’s steady appreciation gives investors a chance to create new forms of credit backed by the asset. He explained that Bitcoin-backed loans could last longer, deliver higher returns, and reshape global finance. Michael Saylor also highlighted that this perspective influenced his role in policy discussions. Recently, he joined other crypto executives in a meeting to advocate for the strategic Bitcoin reserve bill. In addition, he compared Bitcoin’s reliability with weakness in traditional currencies. He argued that…

Will Bitcoin Beat S&P 500 Index? ‘Forever,’ Says Michael Saylor

2025/09/20 18:34
In recent Bitcoin news, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor once again made a bold claim about the future of Bitcoin (BTC USD). He said that Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 “forever.”

According to him, the index would lose nearly 29% in value each year when compared to the top cryptocurrency.

In his statement, Saylor highlighted Bitcoin’s strength as a long-term investment. He believes its fixed supply and global adoption will continue to drive its value higher.

On the other hand, he argued that a traditional index like the S&P 500 will struggle to keep pace.

Bitcoin News: Why is it “Digital Capital,” Stronger Than S&P 500

In his interview with Coin Stories, MicroStrategy executive chairman, Michael Saylor, explained Bitcoin was a unique digital investment vehicle.

According to him, it grows in value much faster than traditional assets. Saylor noted that the S&P 500’s average return is often treated as the standard measure of investment growth.

However, he emphasized that Bitcoin (BTC USD) consistently outpaces this benchmark. This difference, he said, highlights a clear performance gap.

Because of this, Saylor believes a major financial shift is taking place. He argued that Bitcoin is emerging as a superior choice for investors, an increasingly popular opinion as witnessed in recent news.

In his view, it also serves as stronger collateral compared to traditional assets. In his view, Bitcoin’s steady appreciation gives investors a chance to create new forms of credit backed by the asset.

He explained that Bitcoin-backed loans could last longer, deliver higher returns, and reshape global finance.

Michael Saylor also highlighted that this perspective influenced his role in policy discussions. Recently, he joined other crypto executives in a meeting to advocate for the strategic Bitcoin reserve bill.

In addition, he compared Bitcoin’s reliability with weakness in traditional currencies.

He argued that any currency, such as the U.S. dollar, would continue to lose value over time because of inflation and central bank policies.

Michael Saylor Explains What Makes Bitcoin a Solid Collateral

According to the staunch Bitcoin advocate, using traditional currencies as collateral can create financial instability.

By contrast, he believes Bitcoin’s fixed supply and decentralized system make it a stronger base for credit and investment.

Saylor has remained one of the most vocal corporate champions of Bitcoin since Strategy started accumulating it in 2020.

The company now holds more than 638,500 BTC, valued at tens of billions of dollars. To him, Bitcoin is more than a digital asset.

He views it as a powerful store of value, stronger and more reliable than stocks or fiat currencies.

If Bitcoin (BTC USD) outpaces the S&P 500 by 29% annually, Michael Saylor believes the shift in global finance will be undeniable.

He predicted that the index could fall behind Bitcoin by this margin every year for the next 21 years.

When asked about Strategy’s absence from the S&P 500, Saylor explained that the company only became eligible recently.

He said that changes in fair value accounting and consistent profitability were key milestones the firm needed to reach first.

Even so, he acknowledged that joining the index is a slow and cautious process. He expects Strategy to be included once it shows stability over several quarters.

In the meantime, Michael Saylor highlighted Strategy’s strong performance compared to traditional investment vehicles, despite missing the latest S&P 500 listing.

