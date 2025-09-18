Will Cardano Reach $10 by 2030? Analysts Break Down ADA’s Growth Cycles

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/18 17:19
Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.9024 with a market cap of $32.91 billion. Experts say ADA has the potential to climb much higher, with some placing long-term targets as high as $10. The token continues to benefit from stronger visibility, rising liquidity, and increasing inflows from both institutional and retail markets.

Can Cardano Hit $10 by 2030?

Short-term projections place Cardano between $2 and $3 in 2025, provided the current trend holds. Longer-term views extend to $10, a level seen as possible if regulated investment products like ETFs and funds generate fresh inflows. While the path to double digits may take years, many analysts remain confident, pointing to adoption growth, protocol upgrades, and broader use cases as steady drivers.

Understanding Cardano’s Cycles

Cardano’s price history shows strong gains in each market cycle, though returns have shrunk over time. In its first cycle, ADA rose about 6,000% from its lows. 

The second cycle delivered roughly 3,000%. If diminishing returns continue, a third cycle with half the previous gains could still produce 1,500%. This model shows why some see $10 as a realistic target, even if growth is slower than before.

Could Grayscale’s $GDLC Boost ADA?

The SEC has approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ($GDLC), which holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This fund offers regulated exposure to ADA, giving institutions and retail investors a new entry point. Higher exposure could support price growth by increasing liquidity and demand.

Still, Cardano’s price depends on broader factors. Market adoption, technology upgrades, global investor sentiment, and regulatory changes all play a role in shaping ADA’s long-term value.

