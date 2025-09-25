TLDR Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $124,457.12 in mid-August 2025 Woo describes Bitcoin as the “canary in the coal mine” among global macro assets Current investor fundamentals are in a make-or-break zone with potential recovery if investors return within three weeks Woo’s new target for Bitcoin ranges from $140,000-$160,000, up from his 2021 target [...] The post Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Price Target to $140,000-$160,000 Range appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $124,457.12 in mid-August 2025 Woo describes Bitcoin as the “canary in the coal mine” among global macro assets Current investor fundamentals are in a make-or-break zone with potential recovery if investors return within three weeks Woo’s new target for Bitcoin ranges from $140,000-$160,000, up from his 2021 target [...] The post Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Price Target to $140,000-$160,000 Range appeared first on Blockonomi.

Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Price Target to $140,000-$160,000 Range

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 19:22
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.06177-8.28%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $124,457.12 in mid-August 2025
  • Woo describes Bitcoin as the “canary in the coal mine” among global macro assets
  • Current investor fundamentals are in a make-or-break zone with potential recovery if investors return within three weeks
  • Woo’s new target for Bitcoin ranges from $140,000-$160,000, up from his 2021 target of $250K-$300K
  • Altcoin market faces competition from public equities and crypto wrappers, with some momentum toward Ethereum and Solana

On-chain analyst Willy Woo has updated his Bitcoin price target, suggesting the cryptocurrency could reach between $140,000 and $160,000. This comes four years after his previous prediction of $250,000 to $300,000 made in April 2021.

Woo shared his outlook during TheStreet Roundtable with host Scott Melker. The conversation covered Bitcoin’s liquidity, potential altcoin season, and digital asset treasuries.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,457.12 on August 14, 2025, but has been experiencing a downturn since then. Despite this recent pullback, Woo remains hopeful about recovery.

During the interview, Woo called Bitcoin the “canary in the coal mine” because it is the most sensitive to liquidity among global macro assets. This sensitivity makes Bitcoin a leading indicator for market conditions.

According to Woo, the current investor fundamental is in a critical zone. The market could recover if investors return within the next three weeks.

Back in April 2021, Woo told SALT Talks that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 to $300,000 by the end of that market cycle. He based this prediction on on-chain supply shocks and long-term investor accumulation.

At that time, Woo even suggested the target could stretch as high as $300,000-$400,000 depending on institutional inflows. His revised target of $140,000-$160,000 represents a more conservative outlook.

Bitcoin Price on CoinGeckoBitcoin Price on CoinGecko

Whale Behavior and Market Capital

Melker raised the question of whether whales who sold Bitcoin at $120,000 had moved their tokens into treasury companies and cashed out in the stock market. Woo acknowledged this might have happened earlier in the cycle, describing it as “playing chicken.”

While capital is flowing into the market, Woo noted it’s modest compared to previous cycles relative to market capitalization. This suggests a maturing market with different dynamics than past bull runs.

Altcoin Competition

The interview also addressed the lack of a strong altcoin season in the current cycle. Melker pointed out that despite the presence of Solana ETFs and crypto treasury stocks indicating buyer demand, most other coins seem to be stuck.

Woo explained that altcoins face competition from public equities and wrappers around Bitcoin and other assets. This represents a shift in how capital enters the cryptocurrency market.

The market has seen some momentum toward Ethereum over the last month, followed by Solana, but Woo admitted it’s not comparable to past cycles. The changing landscape of cryptocurrency investment vehicles has altered traditional altcoin season patterns.

Woo’s analysis suggests the cryptocurrency market is evolving, with traditional patterns being disrupted by new investment vehicles and changing investor behavior. With Bitcoin currently off its recent high, the next few weeks will be critical in determining whether it can recover and reach Woo’s projected range.

The upcoming FTX reimbursement of $1.6 billion to creditors on September 30 could potentially inject liquidity into the market, though this is $300 million less than initially projected.

The post Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Price Target to $140,000-$160,000 Range appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03038-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01538-1.53%
Solana
SOL$201.24-5.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have boosted market optimism and sparked investor interest in cryptocurrencies. Economic indicators, such as inflation and GDP growth, directly impact market liquidity. The uncertainty brought about by the rate cuts has increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, necessitating effective risk management to mitigate price fluctuations. The volatility associated with […] The post Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01577+12.40%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 17:16
Share
M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

M2 is backing the protocol’s bid to grow adoption of its synthetic dollar products across the Middle East.
Boost
BOOST$0.10653+6.11%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07595-6.00%
Triathon
GROW$0.0262-11.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:40
Share

Trending News

More

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

Bank of England keeps interest rate steady at 4% as expected

Why Our Analysts Stopped Chasing Dashboards and Built a System Instead