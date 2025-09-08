WSPN Completes Acquisition Of Aplauz NL B.V.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 11:51
B
B$0.62765-2.42%
RealLink
REAL$0.06087+1.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0997-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01641-9.59%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4308+2.03%

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading global digital payments company, today announced the successful acquisition of Aplauz NL B.V., a licensed Dutch Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and subsidiary of Aplauz Financial Services Ltd. The transaction was approved by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) in June 2025 and finalized in July 2025.

The acquisition underscores WSPN’s commitment to building a global presence while advancing compliant stablecoin payment ecosystems across key markets. It reflects WSPN’s determination to drive the standardization of stablecoin services and to broaden its reach into diverse real-world applications, helping accelerate the development of future financial infrastructure.

Executive Statements

“The acquisition of Aplauz NL B.V. strengthens our European presence and accelerates our mission to pioneer transparent and inclusive digital payments,” said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO at WSPN. “With Aplauz’s established platform and team, we will explore broader market opportunities in productizing stablecoin use cases, delivering innovative next-generation payment network solutions to more partners and users.”

“We are delighted to complete this next step in our journey,” said Goran Abramović, Director of Aplauz Financial Services Ltd. “The successful sale of our Dutch operations to WSPN highlights the strength of the Aplauz platform and its relevance in today’s evolving digital payments landscape. We are confident that WSPN will build on this foundation and unlock exciting opportunities for Aplauz NL B.V.”

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Its product portfolio includes stablecoins and a diverse suite of productized solutions for real-world stablecoin payment scenarios, all designed to build and expand the WSPN network ecosystem. Guided by its “Stablecoin 2.0” vision, WSPN places usability, reliability, and accessibility at the core of its approach, driving the mainstream adoption of stablecoins worldwide.

About Aplauz

Aplauz Financial Services Ltd. is a financial technology company that develops and operates platforms and regulatory services enabling partners to build and scale compliant digital payment solutions. Founded in 2020, Aplauz has evolved from a consumer-focused payments provider into a B2B technology and compliance partner.

As part of this strategic transformation, Aplauz has divested its European EMI operations — including Aplauz NL B.V. and previously Aplauz CH GmbH — to focus on delivering technology, licensing, and regulatory infrastructure that empower businesses in the digital payments sector.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wspn-completes-acquisition-of-aplauz-nl-b-v/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003282-2.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0883-1.45%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13586-10.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), refuted claims Sunday that the stablecoin issuing company is selling Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), while asserting its commitment to investing in “safe” assets.read more
Threshold
T$0.01606+0.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,158.24+0.51%
GET
GET$0.008632-0.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:07
Share
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran on the 19th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0883-1.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:59
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Astar TGE: Unveiling the Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event on September 17th

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $788 million last week, a record high