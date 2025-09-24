Wu Yongming: In the future, there may be more intelligent entities and robots than the global population

PANews reported on September 24th that the 2025 Yunqi Conference was held in Hangzhou. Wu Yongming, Director and CEO of Alibaba Group and Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, stated that in the future, there may be more agents and robots than the global population, working alongside humans and having a significant impact on the real world.
Wu Yongming stated that AGI, an intelligent system with the common cognitive abilities of humans, is now considered a reality in the industry. However, Wu Yongming pointed out that AGI is not the end of its development, but a new starting point. AI will definitely not stop at AGI, but will move towards super artificial intelligence that surpasses human intelligence and can iteratively evolve, known as ASI.