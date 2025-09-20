X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity.

Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery

According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts.

The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals.

Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money.

Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site.

The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network.

This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities.

The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by bad actors to weaponize social media and use crypto as bait. X said legal proceedings are underway against participants and that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure accountability.

X stressed its zero-tolerance stance toward bribery and crypto fraud. “Our commitment to ensuring our platform’s integrity is absolute,” the statement read.