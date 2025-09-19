The post Xiaomi recalls 116K SU7 EVs over driver assist safety flaw appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Xiaomi Corp., a Chinese multinational technology company, plans to release an over-the-air software update for its SU7 electric vehicles. This update aims to fix a flaw discovered in its advanced driver assistance technology in around 40% of the SU7 electric sedans it sold.  To completely address this issue, the tech company, popularly known for its smartphone and electric vehicles manufacturing, will recall approximately 116,800 standard versions of the SU7. Notably, almost all these vehicles were manufactured between February 6, 2024, and August 30, 2025. However, like most tech systems, the car’s driver assist system has a defect. In a notice posted on the State Administration for Market Regulation’s website on Friday, September 19, the regulator pointed out that there is a likelihood that the system might not effectively detect and alert drivers in the event of a crisis. This has raised worries as it could lead to serious accidents if drivers do not regain vehicle control.  Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan encounters a tragic accident amid a tech defect On March 28, 2024,  Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi SU7, its first EV model. In July this year, the tech company sold out about 305,055 SU7 models. During its sale, people noticed that the standard version did not come with lidars, a sensing technology that helps vehicles to observe the surroundings and offer extra safety accurately. Following this, recent reports revealed that Xiaomi’s stock in Hong Kong drastically decreased close to 2% but later rebounded, ending the day down by 1.1%. The shares, however, have surged by 64% since the beginning of the year. Gary Tan, a fund manager at Allspring Global Investments LLC, commented on the topic of discussion. He said the market response to the situation was calm because EV buyers do not consider assisted driving a crucial selling feature for the… The post Xiaomi recalls 116K SU7 EVs over driver assist safety flaw appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Xiaomi Corp., a Chinese multinational technology company, plans to release an over-the-air software update for its SU7 electric vehicles. This update aims to fix a flaw discovered in its advanced driver assistance technology in around 40% of the SU7 electric sedans it sold.  To completely address this issue, the tech company, popularly known for its smartphone and electric vehicles manufacturing, will recall approximately 116,800 standard versions of the SU7. Notably, almost all these vehicles were manufactured between February 6, 2024, and August 30, 2025. However, like most tech systems, the car’s driver assist system has a defect. In a notice posted on the State Administration for Market Regulation’s website on Friday, September 19, the regulator pointed out that there is a likelihood that the system might not effectively detect and alert drivers in the event of a crisis. This has raised worries as it could lead to serious accidents if drivers do not regain vehicle control.  Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan encounters a tragic accident amid a tech defect On March 28, 2024,  Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi SU7, its first EV model. In July this year, the tech company sold out about 305,055 SU7 models. During its sale, people noticed that the standard version did not come with lidars, a sensing technology that helps vehicles to observe the surroundings and offer extra safety accurately. Following this, recent reports revealed that Xiaomi’s stock in Hong Kong drastically decreased close to 2% but later rebounded, ending the day down by 1.1%. The shares, however, have surged by 64% since the beginning of the year. Gary Tan, a fund manager at Allspring Global Investments LLC, commented on the topic of discussion. He said the market response to the situation was calm because EV buyers do not consider assisted driving a crucial selling feature for the…

Xiaomi recalls 116K SU7 EVs over driver assist safety flaw

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 17:55
1
1$0.012157+209.49%
CAR
CAR$0.009887-6.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017762+1.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.009685+1.18%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01431-7.85%

Xiaomi Corp., a Chinese multinational technology company, plans to release an over-the-air software update for its SU7 electric vehicles. This update aims to fix a flaw discovered in its advanced driver assistance technology in around 40% of the SU7 electric sedans it sold. 

To completely address this issue, the tech company, popularly known for its smartphone and electric vehicles manufacturing, will recall approximately 116,800 standard versions of the SU7. Notably, almost all these vehicles were manufactured between February 6, 2024, and August 30, 2025.

However, like most tech systems, the car’s driver assist system has a defect. In a notice posted on the State Administration for Market Regulation’s website on Friday, September 19, the regulator pointed out that there is a likelihood that the system might not effectively detect and alert drivers in the event of a crisis. This has raised worries as it could lead to serious accidents if drivers do not regain vehicle control. 

Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan encounters a tragic accident amid a tech defect

On March 28, 2024,  Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi SU7, its first EV model. In July this year, the tech company sold out about 305,055 SU7 models. During its sale, people noticed that the standard version did not come with lidars, a sensing technology that helps vehicles to observe the surroundings and offer extra safety accurately.

Following this, recent reports revealed that Xiaomi’s stock in Hong Kong drastically decreased close to 2% but later rebounded, ending the day down by 1.1%. The shares, however, have surged by 64% since the beginning of the year.

Gary Tan, a fund manager at Allspring Global Investments LLC, commented on the topic of discussion. He said the market response to the situation was calm because EV buyers do not consider assisted driving a crucial selling feature for the SU7. 

This is because in the Chinese competitive electric vehicle market, its consumers view assisted driving features as more of a “nice-to-have” rather than an essential factor.

Concerning Xiaomi’s recall, the event happened about six months after a fatal accident involving a regular SU7 sedan with its autopilot feature activated, which led to three fatalities.

This incident triggered the Chinese authorities to restrict the use of advanced driver assistance technology and engage themselves in assessing EV designs of other parts, including door handles that are set back into the body. 

To illustrate the seriousness of the situation, reliable sources have highlighted that Beijing is currently establishing regulations that clearly detail what driver-assist technologies are allowed and not allowed to do.

Tech analysts urge companies to take measures into account of a rising issue

In its official EV Weibo account, Xiaomi mentioned that its upcoming over-the-air update will focus on strategies to improve how its vehicles adjust their driving speed in the case of a tricky situation, such as nighttime driving or rain.

However, Kelvin Lau, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets (Hong Kong) Ltd., urged that a physical recall may not be a suitable solution to fix the problem. According to him, the problem can be fixed remotely. The analyst made this remark after pointing out that the issue was not mechanical and the cost was low.

In the meantime, it is worth noting that apart from Xiaomi, other car manufacturers have had similar recalls, according to reports from analysts led by Steven Leung, an executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd. Based on their analysis, they stressed that tech companies should resolve rising issues before any tragic accident occurs.

Despite the recent issues, Xiaomi revealed plans to take on Tesla and BYD in the European EV market by 2027. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, this came after an increase in sales in Q2 2025. Xiaomi’s President, Lu Weibing, said the firm’s business model in China could be applied globally, including in Europe.

According to President Lu, the company’s quarterly revenue rose by over 30%, leading to its second EV’s stellar performance, which was launched during the summer. He said that this helped counter dwindling smartphone demand. Still, Lu pointed out that the firm was still researching European expansion to prepare for the 2027 entry. Xiaomi delivered more than 81K cars in Q2 2025 to set a new quarterly record; however, it is still struggling to meet the local demand.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/xiaomi-recalls-116k-su7-evs-for-safety-fix/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012164+209.67%
Quack AI
Q$0.033452+1.91%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03884-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1892-2.27%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06919+0.91%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-3.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.32%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes