XRP and Solana rally on strong ETF speculation as traders watch SEC decisions that could spark institutional inflows and major price moves.XRP and Solana rally on strong ETF speculation as traders watch SEC decisions that could spark institutional inflows and major price moves.

XRP and Solana ETF Hype Returns — Price Prediction Momentum Builds Into SEC Decision

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 10:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.44-0.64%
XRP
XRP$2.8492+1.65%
Major
MAJOR$0.13089-2.60%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.013427-8.36%
xrp

The crypto market is buzzing as XRP and Solana enter critical regulatory stages. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is contemplating major decisions regarding both altcoins that might influence investor sentiment. There is already speculation about a Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval, and the launch of XRP-based ETFs created excitement around new institutional flows.
With these headline-grabbing altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE is proving to be a low-cost option with structural scarcity, attracting investors in search of early investment opportunities.

chart77523725

Meanwhile, the introduction of Rex-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) drew a lot of interest as over $37 million was traded within the first day. Asset managers, such as Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, WisdomTree, and 21Shares, are queuing up similar products, which could absorb 1% 4% of the 59.77 billion XRP in circulation in a year.

Market researchers observe that a 4% absorption at existing prices may trigger billions of fresh inflows, which will lead to a robust rally.

Therefore, the SEC’s future ruling on such ETFs will be critical. Acceptance would lead to additional institutional adoption and greater liquidity in the markets. Concurrently, any delays would create temporary volatility. Both assets show strong technical setups and heavy whale accumulation. With key regulatory milestones approaching, investors remain on high alert.

Ripple and Solana Price Eye New Highs

In the meantime, market signals are positive for both tokens. Solana has a relative strength index (RSI) of 68, indicating presence of strong momentum. In the case of XRP, analysts point to a support of $2.70, and the probable upside to a range of $3.60 to $5, provided the buying pressure is maintained.

chart72457247

These positive arrangements coincide with the expansion of crypto adoption, and risk assets are supported by macro conditions, including reduced U.S. interest rates. These regulatory catalysts make traders believe that the next all-time high for SOL and XRP may come soon if ETF approvals become a reality.In addition to these top assets, MAGACOIN FINANCE is an excellent presale. Its community and fixed token supply provide another type of opportunity to investors who want to get early exposure to a potential breakout project.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Hidden Gem to Buy in 2025

MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as one of the most promising crypto presales in 2025.The project is built based on a capped supply and a smart contract that was audited on two occasions, which has provided transparency and scarcity that most speculative tokens do not have.

Therefore, the features make MAGACOIN FINANCE attractive to retail and institutional investors who are interested in big returns.

Momentum is picking up with the presale activity, and whale wallets have already started their accumulation phase. This pattern is common in early bull-run tokens. Consequently, MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver significant upside when market timing aligns.

Conclusion

With the SEC on the verge of deciding on key ETFs, XRP and Solana are at the center of attention. They have optimistic price forecasts, and more institutional investors are showing interest. The market is confident that Solana will get a 99% ETF approval status, and there is potential for multibillion-dollar inflows for XRP.

Concurrently, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers early investors the opportunity to diversify into a high-growth presale. Having great fundamentals and social momentum, MAGACOIN FINANCE is one altcoin to consider as 2025 end approaches.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.9+0.45%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3776-4.16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012366+3.03%
Binance Coin
BNB$993.47-0.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,035.43+0.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001589-2.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain