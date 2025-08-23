XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week’s Teaser

Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz has been working on a hands-on test of XRPL’s backbone, running a hub server and keeping an eye on it, checking out the bandwidth charts, latency graphs, peer connections and even the rate of dropped links.

After three days of flawless performance, Schwartz let the community know that the system could be ready for production as early as next week.

You Might Also Like

As you can see on the charts, the peer numbers climbed without a hitch, the bandwidth stayed within safe ranges and disconnections never spiked beyond noise level. Latency was the only thing that showed the occasional bump, and even then Schwartz said it was due to heavier outbound traffic, not any problem with setup.

Since a full restart five days ago, latency has not gone above 33 milliseconds — far below the line that would cause any trouble.

This is more than just a technical thing; the hub is meant to play a role. It is designed to help XRP Ledger nodes stay connected, reducing the risk of sudden sync drops and keeping the network stitched together under stress.

Is stability synonym for XRP and XRP Ledger?

Since 2012, the ledger has been operating without pause, and stability has always been one of its main selling points. Adding a hidden layer that strengthens those connections could matter more than a shiny new feature.

You Might Also Like

Schwartz did not give a launch date, but the main point of his update is that the next round of XRPL improvements is already being tested. If the results keep going the way they are, this hub might slip seamlessly into the live infrastructure that powers the network.