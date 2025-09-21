TLDR Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes XRP could reach $2,500 with the right global macroeconomic events. Claver emphasizes that a potential supply shock, rather than market capitalization, is the key to XRP’s value increase. XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, makes it a unique asset that could experience significant price [...] The post XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes XRP could reach $2,500 with the right global macroeconomic events. Claver emphasizes that a potential supply shock, rather than market capitalization, is the key to XRP’s value increase. XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, makes it a unique asset that could experience significant price [...] The post XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors

By: Coincentral
2025/09/21 23:41
TLDR

  • Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes XRP could reach $2,500 with the right global macroeconomic events.
  • Claver emphasizes that a potential supply shock, rather than market capitalization, is the key to XRP’s value increase.
  • XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, makes it a unique asset that could experience significant price growth.
  • XRP’s deflationary model, with 5,000 coins burned daily, contributes to the growing scarcity that could boost its value.
  • Claver’s prediction for XRP to hit $2,500 depends on global economic shifts, rising demand, and reduced supply.

Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, recently discussed the potential path for XRP to reach a price of $2,500 per coin. Claver believes the price could skyrocket with the right combination of global events. He emphasized that such a price surge would not happen overnight but through a series of macroeconomic shifts.

A Supply Shock Could Drive XRP to $2,500

Claver insists that a supply shock is the key to driving XRP’s value to $2,500. He explains that for this price increase to happen, certain macroeconomic events must unfold. These events would lead to a major reduction in XRP’s available supply, making it a rare and highly sought-after asset.

The idea is that a limited supply of XRP, combined with growing demand, could push the price upward. This aligns with Claver’s belief that market capitalization is less important than the actual supply available for purchase.

XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, plays a significant role in this theory. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, XRP cannot be endlessly minted. This gives it a unique characteristic that may contribute to its future value. Claver’s prediction hinges on this scarcity, which would increase its worth over time.

Daily XRP Burns Fuel Potential Price Spike

Claver also highlights XRP’s deflationary model as a critical factor. He notes that approximately 5,000 XRP are burned daily through transactions, decreasing the supply. “It’s literally the only deflationary asset besides, like, uranium on the planet,” he said.

The daily burn ensures that XRP’s total supply continually shrinks. As fewer XRP coins remain available for purchase, scarcity will likely increase its price. This deflationary model strengthens Claver’s confidence in XRP’s potential to reach four-digit prices.

According to Claver, these combined factors the supply shock and the deflationary naturecould lead to a significant price surge. As demand grows, and supply decreases, XRP’s value could rise exponentially. He remains confident that XRP can reach $2,500 under the right conditions.

Claver’s bold forecast for XRP aligns with his previous prediction that the coin could reach $1,500 to $2,000 by 2026. He bases these estimates on the same macroeconomic shifts and increasing demand he believes will drive the price upward.

