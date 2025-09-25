The cryptocurrency market is buzzing again, as analysts say the odds of an XRP spot ETF being approved in 2025 are nearly 100%. If true, Ripple could be on track to break the $5 level for the first time in its history. At the same time, Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) are gaining attention on […]The cryptocurrency market is buzzing again, as analysts say the odds of an XRP spot ETF being approved in 2025 are nearly 100%. If true, Ripple could be on track to break the $5 level for the first time in its history. At the same time, Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) are gaining attention on […]

XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge — Could Ripple Break $5 as SOL and LINK Join Analyst Picks?

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 05:00
Solana
SOL$211.55-1.45%
XRP
XRP$2.9281+3.42%
Chainlink
LINK$21.58-0.09%

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing again, as analysts say the odds of an XRP spot ETF being approved in 2025 are nearly 100%. If true, Ripple could be on track to break the $5 level for the first time in its history. At the same time, Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) are gaining attention on analyst watchlists due to their strong price setups and market interest.

Behind the scenes, some investors are also turning their attention to a new emerging project that is quietly gaining traction.

XRP ETF Buzz: A Path Toward $5?

Market analysts and industry players consider the approval of an XRP spot ETF in 2025 to be a near certainty. According to Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, it is nearly certain that the odds are over 90% that the SEC will approve XRP ETF applications.  Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have generated significant revenue from large companies following their approval. The launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF took an exciting turn as it managed to secure a hefty trading volume of $37 million.

XRP Price Chart: Source: CMC

The U.S. SEC is also clearing the way for crypto spot ETFs by approving new listing rules. Additionally, several of the ETF applications for XRP are pending, with decisions expected to be announced in mid-to-late October 2025. Approval of the ETFs would likely enable institutional access to XRP. This could increase demand and liquidity for XRP, pushing it further ahead to break the $5 price level.

Solana Price Outlook: Support Levels in Play

Solana pulled back below the 20-day EMA ($227) and reached near the uptrend line, which is a crucial support to watch out for. If the price rebounds off the uptrend line and rises above the 20-day EMA, it indicates solid buying on dips. The bulls will then strive to drive the SOL/USDT pair to the stiff overhead resistance at $260. 

Conversely, a break below the uptrend line suggests that buying pressure is decreasing. The Solana price may then drop to $185 and eventually to $155. That brings the large $110 to $260 range into play.

Chainlink Forecast: Institutional Demand Lifts Outlook

Chainlink is priced at $21.81, with an average daily trading volume of nearly $875 million over the last 24 hours.  According to price forecasts, the price of LINK in September 2025 is expected to range from approximately $20.90 to $21.27, with an average of $21.09.

According to technical analysis predictions, LINK is expected to go up and trade at a minimum price of $20.92 and a maximum price of $23.51 in the next 3 months (October to December 2025).   Recent price movement was reported to be driven by institutional purchases of treasuries as well as speculation in the Chainlink ETF.

Analyst Picks: A Hidden Altcoin Gains Buzz





  
  
  



Conclusion

The odds of an XRP ETF approval are climbing, with Ripple’s price target at $5 now within sight. Solana remains a strong contender with ETF rumours and key technical levels in play, while Chainlink’s steady growth and institutional demand secure its place among analyst picks.

Yet, beyond these well-known names, the spotlight is also turning toward emerging projects. For both new and experienced investors, the combination of XRP, SOL, and LINK creates a compelling mix for the next phase of the crypto market.




 

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
