XRP ETF Buzz Shifts Focus to Presales as MAGACOIN FINANCE Outpaces Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 15:00
The buzz around XRP ETFs has drawn global attention, but presales are now stealing the spotlight. Analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE is outpacing Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper as buyers look beyond traditional market headlines.

XRP ETF Hopes Build Toward October Decision

Veteran investor Pumpius says XRP could hit $50 by December 2025 if the SEC approves spot ETFs in October. At least six issuers, including Bitwise, WisdomTree, and Franklin Templeton, have filed active S-1 applications. With multiple reviews clustered in late October, the decision window may trigger an “all-green” or “all-red” moment.

Should ETFs be approved, insiders expect first-month inflows of $5 billion. With only a thin free float of XRP available, analysts warn of “air-pocket” moves if demand surges quickly. Futures markets on CME and Coinbase Derivatives have already laid the groundwork, giving institutions regulated liquidity. Pumpius believes ETF-driven inflows of up to $18 billion could send XRP toward $50.

While XRP trades at $2.80 today, not all agree with the timeline. Critics argue that moving from a $168 billion market cap to $3 trillion in one year is ambitious, but the ETF buzz remains a driving force.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Analyst Attention

Among presales, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being ranked by analysts as a standout. Unlike older projects, it’s still new, offering a lower entry price and a smaller market cap. This mix makes it one of the most watched presales, with many calling it an altcoin that could outperform traditional picks like ADA, XRP, and Solana in September.

Analysts add that curiosity around MAGACOIN FINANCE is growing because it combines meme coin appeal with real DeFi use cases. With September just starting, more buyers are positioning early in hopes of catching growth before listings.

Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper Lose Pace

Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper also launched presales this year, but both have struggled to keep pace. While these projects raised funds at the start, their market buzz has cooled compared to new arrivals. Analysts note that attention has shifted to fresh presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE, where the entry point is lower and the room for upside is seen as more attractive.

Why Traders Are Watching MAGACOIN FINANCE Closely

For analysts, MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out because it remains at the early stage where buyers can still secure lower-priced entry. The project is fully audited, giving it legitimacy and trust in a space where safety matters.

Many buyers are already talking about FOMO as exchange listings are expected soon, which could drive demand even higher. This has placed MAGACOIN FINANCE among the most exciting picks of September, ranked higher than rivals and drawing both traders and casual buyers who don’t want to miss the early wave.

Conclusion: How to Position This September

While XRP ETF decisions could shake the market in October, presales are already pulling in early buyers. MAGACOIN FINANCE has outpaced Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper, making it one of the presales analysts are urging traders to watch now. Those curious should visit the official channels to learn more:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

 

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Avalon Labs executed a $1.88 million AVL coin buyback, burning 37% of the supply. The price of AVL rose 9% to $0.15 after this significant burn announcement. Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback The post Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
