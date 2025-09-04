XRP Expands Beyond Payments With New Gaming Platform Xcade

By: Coindoo
2025/09/04 06:01
XRP
XRP$2.8386+0.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
B3 Base
B3$0.002627+0.38%

Banner magacoin finance

Built on top of B3’s open consumer ecosystem, the new platform is designed to bring blockchain gaming closer to mainstream players while reinforcing XRP’s role in consumer applications.

Gaming as the Next Frontier

The new layer-3 chain marks Ripple’s first major push into the gaming sector, aiming to establish an ecosystem that appeals directly to gamers rather than just crypto users. The initiative highlights how Ripple wants to position XRP not only as a tool for financial transfers but also as a cornerstone for blockchain-based entertainment.

READ MORE:

XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk – October is the Key

Synergy With B3

B3 will play a critical role in the rollout, pledging to channel ecosystem revenues into buybacks of its native token. The goal is to create a self-sustaining loop that drives long-term value across the platform. B3 has already proven its infrastructure through past collaborations with SuperGaming, showing it can bridge Web2 developers with blockchain ecosystems.

Currently valued at about $71 million, B3 provides the backbone for Xcade’s launch, with the potential to scale rapidly if adoption takes off.

Broader Appeal

Analysts say Ripple’s entry into gaming could help onboard traditional gamers into Web3 by providing smoother integration and familiar experiences. If successful, the move could strengthen XRP’s position within consumer applications while expanding B3’s footprint in blockchain entertainment.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Expands Beyond Payments With New Gaming Platform Xcade appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107+4.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Share
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1242+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107+4.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+0.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Share
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Share

Trending News

More

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High