XRP Has Had Its Time Claim Experts As Remittix Could Be The Next PayFi Winner: Is Now The Time To Buy?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 19:40
The debate in crypto circles is heating up, with some analysts saying XRP has already seen its biggest gains. Although XRP itself continues to trade around the $3.00 range, investors are already looking to PayFi altcoins such as Remittix, which has already raised over $25 million, selling over 656 million tokens for $0.1050 each. This transition underscores the fact that most traders have come to see emerging assets as a smarter means of tapping into the next growth trend.

XRP Price Patterns And Resistance Levels

Source: Ali Martinez

XRP’s price structure remains caught in a symmetrical triangle pattern around $3. Analysts note that a breakout above $3.13 could lead to a push toward $3.60 or even $4.20, but a breakdown below $2.77 risks sending the price back to $2.55 or lower. The XRP price prediction shows potential upside, but the volatility also signals risk.

Technical indicators such as the 21, 33 and 55 SMAs are all pressing under the current trading levels, creating layers of support, while RSI remains neutral. This setup has traders watching closely, but the lack of explosive growth in recent months has left many questioning if XRP can still match the performance of emerging PayFi tokens.

Why Remittix Is Stealing The Spotlight

remittix

As XRP consolidates, Remittix is gaining momentum as one of the best crypto projects of 2025 with the potential for real-world usage. It is designed to facilitate remittances and cross-border payments in the world and it is drawing retail buyers and crypto whales in search of high-growth prospects.

Why Remittix Is Poised For Breakout Growth

  • Raised $25M, proving strong market demand and early adoption
  • Seamless PayFi rails for instant transfers between fiat and crypto
  • Multi-chain support designed for low gas fee crypto transactions
  • Early staking and referral rewards enhance long-term holder value
  • Partnerships in development with businesses and remittance hubs

The project is also trending across social media as a new altcoin to watch, being framed as both a low-cap crypto gem and the best DeFi altcoin. Its design to solve real-world problems gives it utility beyond speculation, positioning it as a fastest-growing crypto 2025 candidate. 

The Shift From XRP To Remittix

Experts believe that while XRP remains relevant, it may no longer deliver the same exponential returns that made it famous in past cycles. In contrast, Remittix is emerging as a PayFi powerhouse with scalability, adoption, and a clear growth roadmap. For investors asking whether this is the best crypto project of 2025 or even the best long-term crypto investment, the evidence suggests Remittix is far better positioned to capture the momentum that XRP once held. It is definitely the best time to buy the token right now.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Share
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Share
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Share

