XRP is Thailand’s top performing asset, Shanghai dumps FIL: Asia Express

XRP has the highest returns of any asset class in Thailand so far this year, Shanghai court sells seized Filecoin, and more: Asia Express.

XRP delivered the strongest returns among all major asset classes in Thailand, soaring 390% year-on-year in August, according to the Thai Securities and Exchange Commissions latest digital asset market report.

The XRP token has now topped the SECs performance rankings for nine consecutive months, outpacing gold, equities and other benchmarks listed in the regulators database. Solana was the last asset other than XRP to top Thailands chart. Bitcoin and Ethereum rounded out the top three performers in August.

Thailands cryptocurrency market continues to expand. Monthly trading volume rose 2.05% to 299.4 billion baht (about US$8.2 billion), while the number of active accounts increased 8.44% to 230,000. Retail investors made up the largest share of trading at 42%, followed by institutional investors (21%), juristic persons (18%) and foreign investors (16%).

Read more