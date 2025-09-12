XRP Killer Digitap ($TAP)Aims to Onboard the 1.4 Billion Unbanked

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:17
RealLink
REAL$0.06398+2.43%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.38-1.29%
XRP
XRP$3.0394+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01418+2.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015972-1.11%

Globally, there are an estimated 1.4 billion people who remain unbanked. Cut off from basic financial services and the global economy. For them, something as simple as receiving a paycheck or sending money across borders is a costly and complicated task. Traditional banks have been slow to expand access, and existing crypto solutions are often too technical for the average user.

A new app, DigiTap, is closing that gap. It combines the familiarity of banking with the flexibility of crypto, and it positions itself as the world’s first “omnibank.” And with its token presale now live, DigiTap is generating massive interest as a leading candidate for the best cryptocurrency investment for those betting on the growth of financial inclusion.

“Our vision is simple: give people one app that feels like a bank, but works globally with both fiat and crypto,” a DigiTap spokesperson said. “For the unbanked, that could mean financial access for the first time. For investors, it means a token linked to real-world usage.”

How DigiTap Bridges Banking and Crypto

Global remittance fees still average 6.2%, costing families billions each year. At the same time, digital payments are forecast to exceed $18 trillion by 2030. This combination means a strong and rapidly growing demand for solutions that are accessible and borderless. DigiTap is the app that brings money into the 21st century and makes it digital-first. In one unified interface, DigiTap blends the speed and cost of blockchains with the familiarity of traditional banking. 

For those asking what’s the best crypto to invest in right now, DigiTap’s timing cannot be ignored. By targeting a market of over a billion excluded individuals, tapping into the growing trend of nomadic workers, and the huge growth of digital payments, it sits at the intersection of multiple powerful narratives. 

USE THE CODE “DIGITAP15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

The Global Need for Borderless Finance

The TAP token presale is live, giving early buyers access at $0.0125 per token. More than 6.29 million tokens have already been sold, raising over $78,000 in the first few days. The presale is divided into stages, each at a higher price, giving early buyers a significant advantage. In the next price tier, TAP tokens will sell at $0.0159, and this 27% price increase means the first stage could sell out very quickly. 

TAP has a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens. It is the core utility token of the DigiTap platform, featuring a deflationary design. A share of revenue generated across the DigiTap platform will be used to buy and burn tokens, decreasing the supply over time. And laws of economics dictate that a falling supply puts upward pressure on price.

Presale participants can earn 124% APR by staking their TAP tokens before launch, and these rewards come from a fixed pool, meaning no inflation. Everything has been designed to funnel value to TAP holders, and the more DigiTap is used, the scarcer TAP will become.

“With demand building, we expect presale stages to move quickly,” the spokesperson added. “Those who join early secure the lowest entry price before the token lists on exchanges.”

About DigiTap

DigiTap is a fintech startup developing the world’s first omnibank. Its Global Money App merges fiat and crypto into one account, giving users access to deposits, global payments, and spending cards. The app is already live and available on iOS, Android, and desktop. DigiTap’s native token, TAP, underpins the ecosystem with deflationary mechanics, staking, and governance functions.

The $TAP presale is open at $0.0125 per token. To learn more or take part before the next price increase, visit the official DigiTap presale page.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/xrp-killer-digitap-tapaims-to-onboard-the-1-4-billion-unbanked/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.09+4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.095-5.45%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Share
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.76%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06305-4.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2781+4.10%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00687-4.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open