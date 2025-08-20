XRP Lawsuit Settled, Bitcoin Price Nears ATH — But Avalon X Offers Bigger Upside

Crypto News

On August 19, 2025, Bitcoin had a price near $114,915 while XRP traded near $2.98. Both coins were stable with the most recent volume allowing BTC to remain within its historic range of highs and set XRP on a clearer path after the long court struggles were over

Avalon X (AVLX) an RWA platform merging real estate into crypto so investors can access property exposure with blockchain-level transparency. Avalon X’s presale is gaining major whale traction, powered by an innovative RWA ecosystem.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is BTC Ready To Break New All-Time Highs?



Bitcoin price pulled new highs last week and is now settling just beneath those highs. BTC prices this morning are trading at ~$114.9K, with intraday prints (roughly) between ~$114.6K and $117K. In the last minute we have seen pricing stick very tight around that area.

Importantly, several outlets saw Bitcoin price at a new all-time high over $124K mid-August, meaning (for now) current analysis indicates a lack of action during the classic digestion phase that follows a high instead of a trend failure.

Ripple (XRP) News: Will XRP Explode Now That The SEC Lawsuit Is Over?



The SEC-Ripple, a long-running litigation, has come to an official conclusion. The agency ended the lawsuit with final orders on August 3, in which it imposed a $125 million penalty, an injunction limited to institutional-style sales, while earlier orders left programmatic exchange sales functionally outside of the definition of a security.

XRP price is trading roughly around $2.98 or flat with the last minute of tape based on market data. With no appeals and the court’s framework intact, investors can now be focusing on the fundamentals over filings.

Avalon X matches a user-friendly blockchain with real-world perks by introducing AVLX as the ultimate utility token. Holders unlock tiered rewards, access discounted property accommodations, earn staking rewards, and keep an eye out for future ecosystem benefits.

The team has secured an independent audit by CertiK and rolled out a clear phased roadmap, covering everything from presale and DEX listings to actual property stays and partnerships with industry leaders like Grupo Avalon.

Right now, the presale offers a 10% early-bird bonus. The total token supply is broad enough to embrace a wide audience, but stepping in early means getting tiered access to perks that skyrocket in value as the roadmap progresses.

Two linked giveaways supercharge the community incentive:



The $1,000,000 AVLX Giveaway doles out a total of $100,000 AVLX to 10 lucky winners. To enter, a $100 minimum buy is needed, with 10 bonus raffle tickets for each successful referral. The Townhouse Giveaway puts a luxurious Eco Avalon townhouse in the hands of one winner. This one requires a $250 minimum purchase but has the same referral bonus structure (demo vid: https://youtu.be/-JNnhWsr4iY)

Should You Choose Avalon X Over Bitcoin and XRP?

Bitcoin (BTC) is still trying to find a new price ceiling. Interestingly, XRP has finally shaken off its legal complication, but AVLX is introducing an added twist: real-world, on-chain utility with the intent to unlock perks across physical assets. They have independent audits, a phased development roadmap, giveaways in progress, and right now, the entry price is still low, and presale dashboard tracking of live progress is available. Avalon X could be a quicker-moving opportunity than those larger players.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article