XRP Momentum October as SEC Weighs ETF Approvals

XRP ETF approval October: SEC deadlines loom for Grayscale and WisdomTree filings.

XRP traders brace for October catalysts as ETF approvals could drive inflows.

SEC updates streamline crypto ETF approvals tied to XRP, Solana, Cardano.

XRP traders are preparing for a decisive month as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approaches multiple deadlines for spot XRP ETF filings in October 2025. Analysts said these rulings could reshape XRP price momentum and will stand out as the biggest XRP news October catalysts for traders.

XRP trades at $2.78, up 1.2% in the past 24 hours, trimming its weekly loss to 7.5% despite broader market weakness. A positive decision on an XRP ETF could help restore momentum after weeks of weakness in broader crypto markets.

October Deadlines for SEC’s Crypto ETF Approvals

Major asset managers, including Grayscale and WisdomTree, have pending XRP ETF filings under the SEC’s updated framework for altcoin-based ETFs.

WisdomTree, with $113 billion in assets under management, faces a deadline of October 24, while Grayscale is due on October 18.

Related: First Spot XRP ETF Goes Live, XRPR Structured Under 1940 Act; XRP Holds $3.10

Other pending proposals for October include 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and CoinShares. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton, a $1.5 trillion asset manager, has a decision timeline in November.

Approved XRP ETFs Already Trading

Notably, some XRP-linked funds are already live. ProShares operates four XRP futures ETFs with $70 billion in assets under management, and Volatility Shares has launched similar products.

Teucrium’s 2x Long Daily XRP ETF trades with $320 million in assets. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have introduced a spot XRP ETF. The product enjoyed a strong debut, seeing $37.5 million in trading volume on its first day.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding a potential BlackRock XRP ETF has intensified following the attraction of more than $70 billion in combined inflows to its Bitcoin and Ethereum funds.

Robbie Mitchnick, the firm’s head of digital assets, said any decision to expand depends on client demand, market maturity, and asset liquidity. While BlackRock has not confirmed an XRP filing, Mitchnick emphasized that evaluations are ongoing.

The SEC’s updated rules for crypto ETFs are expected to speed up approvals. Analysts say the first launches under the new framework could include ETFs tied to XRP and Solana in early October.

While others wait for approval, Hashdex amended its multi-asset ETF to add XRP, Solana, and Stellar, with XRP now making up 7.11% of the fund, trailing only Bitcoin and Ethereum. Separately, Grayscale converted its private Crypto Index Fund into a public ETF holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Related: XRP and Dogecoin ETFs To Arrive in U.S. Markets Under SEC’s 1940 Act Rules

Why October Matters for XRP Traders

Market analysts expect XRP ETF approvals could bring inflows similar to what Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs drew in earlier.

Those products reset price momentum and drove record trading volumes. If approvals come through, XRP could join Bitcoin and Ethereum as widely traded ETF assets in the U.S., a structural shift that could shape XRP price action through the rest of 2025.