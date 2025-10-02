XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance.

Analysts Split on What Comes Next

Some market watchers argue that XRP is at a tipping point. Key resistance lies just above $3, and analysts warn that unless the coin secures multiple daily closes beyond $3.07, $3.13, and $3.30, any breakout could fade quickly. The concern is that these levels might act as traps, luring traders into false optimism before reversing.

Adding to the uncertainty are odd signals in short-term charts. Analyst Egrag Crypto highlighted a sharp delta drop, pointing out the absence of recorded buy orders – something he described as unprecedented. While short-term metrics can be noisy, the data hints at heavy selling pressure that could distort near-term price action.

A Quietly Historic Quarter

Despite doubts at the micro level, XRP’s broader performance tells a different story. September’s close at $2.846 marked not only one of its best monthly finishes but also the strongest quarterly close in its history. Starting Q3 near $2.23, the coin jumped more than 27% through the quarter, cementing itself as one of the standout performers of 2025.

Fourth Quarter Expectations

That momentum feeds into historical trends that favor XRP in the year’s final stretch. Past Q4s have delivered explosive runs, including a 240% climb in 2024 and the legendary 1,064% spike in 2017. Analysts such as Mr. Xoom suggest that if history rhymes, XRP could break into new highs above $6 before the year ends. Interestingly, Egrag has already floated November as a possible timeline for such a move.

