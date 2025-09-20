Whale accumulation of 340 million XRP during this correction has fueled optimism that Ripple (XRP) could once again become a […] The post XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030? appeared first on Coindoo.Whale accumulation of 340 million XRP during this correction has fueled optimism that Ripple (XRP) could once again become a […] The post XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030? appeared first on Coindoo.

XRP Price Prediction: How High Can XRP Price Go By 2030?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 00:10
XRP
XRP$3.0025-3.51%

Whale accumulation of 340 million XRP during this correction has fueled optimism that Ripple (XRP) could once again become a leader in the next market cycle.

Analysts highlight resistance at $2.96 as the key breakout zone, with a potential rally toward $3.88 if buyers take control. With ETF approval odds above 80% heading into October, XRP’s 2030 price prediction ranges from $10 to as high as $15, depending on institutional flows.

Yet while XRP’s long-term potential is debated, investors seeking up to 100x returns are turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a viral presale capturing attention as the next big meme coin.

XRP price to surge towards $15 buoyed by regulatory wins and ETF momentum

One of the most pivotal catalysts for XRP’s bullishness in 2025 is the resolution of the long-running XRP lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC. Early on in the year, both parties agreed on a $50 million settlement.

While this regulatory win took some time to reflect in XRP’s price action, analysts believe it will play a crucial role in the XRP price surge towards $15. That’s because this market catalyst opens the door to favorable legal developments for XRP.

In fact, this regulatory victory has already seen the launch of the highly anticipated Rex-Osprey Spot XRP ETF. Analysts are already buzzing that strong inflows into the XRP ETF could mirror the success of Solana’s recent fund, which attracted $230 million and pushed SOL prices 70% higher in just two months.

If the REX-Osprey ETF sees similar momentum, it could provide a strong foundation for XRP to test higher resistance zones at $3.20 and $3.35 in the short term. In the long term, it could encourage XRP’s institutional exposure and take its price towards $15.

Why Layer Brett is trending amid XRP’s $15 surge

Large-cap tokens like XRP provide stability but rarely deliver the kind of exponential upside that smaller players achieve. That’s because XRP’s potential may be capped by the broader investor sentiment with its significant market capitalization.

As a result, retail investors are setting their sights elsewhere on presales where entry points are still small and upside remains virtually uncapped. This early-stage opportunity allows investors to buy into tokens before they hit public exchanges.

That’s why Layer Brett is emerging as the best crypto to buy, offering traders the opportunity to join the next 100x bull run.

Layer Brett’s Layer 2 advantage: 100x gains start here

One of the most talked-about presales today is Layer Brett, currently priced at just $0.0058. More than 9,000 participants have already bought in, and with every stage, supply shrinks while price increases. Analysts see the potential for 100× gains, thanks to Layer Brett’s blend of meme-driven virality and Layer 2.

Unlike the regular meme coins, the project offers lightning-fast transactions, up to 10,000 TPS, with gas fees as low as $0.0001 per transaction. This drastically compresses costs and shrinks wait times for users.

To further encourage participation, Layer Brett offers DeFi staking rewards currently trending around 680% APY. Users can buy and stake $LBRETT using ETH, USDT, or BNB, earning high-yield rewards directly through its dApp.

This approach amplifies staking benefits due to lower operating costs, offering a seamless user experience.

Conclusion

Ripple has the fundamentals to deliver considerable growth by 2030, but Layer Brett offers the presale momentum to make life-changing profits today. The project is bringing true utility to meme coins, combining high-speed Layer 2 efficiency with attractive staking rewards.

Unlike the established XRP Price narrative, $LBRETT offers a ground-floor opportunity in a scalable ecosystem.

