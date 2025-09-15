XRP Rallies to $5 as DeXRP Raised $6.4 Million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 20:50
This year began with significant changes for the entire XRP community from XRPL. With more than 30% rise over the past month, XRP has regained its place as one of the top-performing assets of 2025, even if it is currently trading at $2.98. The DeXRP team intends to implement DEX by this year in order to facilitate quicker XRPL TVL growth and ecosystem development.

DeXRP Presale 

Since the DeXRP Presale began on June 12th, the team has raised more than $6.4 million with more than 8500 unique investors. The listing is scheduled for Q4 2025, and just 15% of the entire supply is set aside for the presale. Forbes coverage framed DeXRP as a project built with compliance and innovation in mind, aligning with the direction regulators and institutions are heading in 2025.

The listing price will be $0.35 according to the Roadmap, and the token price is $0.14015. In addition to bank card transactions, users can buy $DXP tokens through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks.

Unique Features Of the DeXRP Platform 

DeXRP Tokenomics is set up to guarantee steady growth and offers traders, liquidity providers, partners, and contributors long-term reward promise.

To ensure steady ecosystem growth and reduce investment risk, just 25% of the entire supply—500,000,000 DXP with 10% TGE unlock and a linear monthly vesting schedule—is set aside for the presale.

To compensate all $DXP holders, LP participants, and early investors, the DeXRP team chose to set aside 10% for staking and 15% for liquidity provision.

XRPL has developed into a solid, enterprise-capable platform this year, with enhanced tooling, considerable on-chain activity, and institutional support. Additionally, the DeXRP Team intends to launch at the ideal moment to offer new trading options and support for the XRPL ecosystem. 

As XRPL’s fortunes align, DeXRP is starting to become the project that everyone is talking about. With more than 8,000 investors, $5.5 million raised, and the XRP ecosystem expanding at a never-before-seen pace, DeXRP is not your average presale. 

About

DeXRP is a next-generation decentralized exchange built on the XRP Ledger. It offers fast, low-cost trading through a dual AMM + Order Book system, empowering both casual users and professional traders. DeXRP is built to unlock XRPL’s full DeFi potential — with deep liquidity, customizable incentives, and fair access to advanced trading tools.

For the latest updates and investment opportunities, users can stay tuned to DeXRP’s official channels:

Website

Twitter

Telegram

Source: https://finbold.com/best-presale-to-join-xrp-rallies-to-5-as-dexrp-raised-6-4-million/

