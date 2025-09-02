XRP vs Litecoin: Just a Twitter Fight or Legal Trouble Incoming?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/02
The official Litecoin X account has sparked controversy again after mocking XRP’s claim of being a bank-friendly payment rail. The post quickly triggered angry reactions from the XRP community on social media. Instead of backing down, Litecoin doubled down on its criticism, showing how just one comment can ignite chaos online.

Litecoin Roasting XRP 

In a viral post on X, Litecoin observed how it had roasted other crypto projects that resulted in lighthearted, fun reactions. But when it criticized XRP, it received legal threats and nonstop angry replies. 

Litecoin wrote, “I roast Solana: We laughed, we cried, little pushback. I roast MYSELF: Funny, but true. I roast XRP: Diarrhetic vitriol for 2 full days, threats of legal action, horrible takes on market cap, and sitting at a paid-for seat at a crypto council as the only measuring stick for success.” 

Furthermore, it posted that some X users take social media banter way too seriously. However, it is still unclear whether Lee, the managing director of Litecoin Foundation, is responsible for this bold social media take. 

Community Reacts to Litecoin Post 

In a post on August 29, Litecoin compared XRP to a comet’s “rotten egg” and “urine” like smell. It joked that XRP was sold to retail with banking hype and “illusion” that it would be essential for banks, even though that hasn’t materialized at scale.

Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has once again stepped up to back the token. Over the years, Morgan has pushed back against critics like Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, and Chainlink advocate Zach Rynes. 

Now, he has turned his attention to Litecoin after its recent swipe at XRP. Responding directly, Morgan wrote: “Remember when Litecoin was a top 5 coin? Me neither. It was so long ago. Remember when XRP was a top 3 coin. Me too. Like today.”

Some people also cited the sharp decline in Litecoin’s value, noting that it peaked at around $412.96 back in 2021 but now trades at around $110.61, representing over 73% decline in value. Others warned that Ripple could file a defamation lawsuit against LTC, given that it is a competitor of XRP. 

