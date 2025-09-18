XRP (XRP) Price: Holds Above $3 Ahead of Fed Decision and ETF Launch

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 19:21
TLDR

  • XRP currently trading above $3 as traders anticipate Federal Reserve rate decision
  • Historical data suggests XRP outperforms equities during Fed rate cut cycles
  • Upcoming REX-Osprey XRP ETF launch could trigger short squeeze around $3.10-$3.15 level
  • XRP historically amplifies stock market gains by factor of ten during rate cut environments
  • Technical analysis shows potential for XRP to test resistance at $3.20, $3.35, and all-time high of $3.66

XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, is holding steady above the important $3 mark as market participants await two key events that could drive prices higher. Traders are closely watching both the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision and the launch of the first U.S. XRP ETF by REX-Osprey.

At press time, XRP trades around $3.02, showing resilience despite a small 0.25% decline over the past 24 hours. This price stability comes as analysts predict potential breakout scenarios based on historical patterns and current market positioning.

XRP Price on CoinGeckoXRP Price on CoinGecko

According to data from JPMorgan, when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates during periods when U.S. equities are near all-time highs, stocks typically deliver strong returns. On average, equities have gained approximately 15% in the 12 months following such cuts.

What makes this particularly interesting for XRP holders is the token’s historical tendency to outperform equities during these same cycles. Past data shows XRP often amplifies stock market gains by a factor of ten when rate cuts occur in strong market environments.

This correlation underscores XRP’s sensitivity to periods of increased market liquidity. As central banks ease monetary policy, speculative assets like cryptocurrencies tend to attract greater investor demand.

Fed Decision Impact

The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting represents a pivotal moment for risk assets including XRP. Market participants are debating whether policymakers will implement a 25-basis-point cut or opt for a larger 50-basis-point reduction.

A deeper cut could accelerate demand for cryptocurrencies, while a smaller adjustment might limit upward momentum. This sensitivity was demonstrated last December when XRP dropped 10% following a modest Fed rate cut paired with cautious policy guidance.

Lower interest rates generally reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like cryptocurrencies. This economic environment can direct capital toward higher-risk investments as investors search for returns.

The timing of this rate decision coincides with another major catalyst for XRP – the imminent launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF. This investment vehicle will hold XRP directly while also investing in derivatives and related assets.

ETF Launch Dynamics

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF represents a milestone for Ripple’s cryptocurrency. Pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has described the fund’s approach as a “clever regulatory workaround” that provides investors exposure to XRP ahead of pending spot ETF approvals.

Market data reveals large clusters of short positions concentrated around the $3.10 to $3.15 price range. Analysts suggest that a break above these levels could trigger a wave of liquidations, forcing short sellers to exit positions and potentially fueling rapid price gains.

Such a short squeeze scenario could provide the momentum needed for XRP to test higher resistance zones at $3.20 and $3.35, before potentially challenging its all-time high of $3.66.

The potential impact of the ETF can be gauged by looking at recent precedents. Solana’s ETF attracted $230 million in capital and helped push SOL prices 70% higher in just two months. Similar inflows into the XRP ETF could provide strong support for price appreciation.

Futures market activity reflects growing anticipation, with both open interest and trading volume increasing ahead of the ETF debut. This suggests traders are positioning themselves for potential volatility.

From a technical perspective, XRP appears to be forming what some analysts describe as a rare 8-year accumulation base. A confirmed breakout above $3.35 could target $5 and beyond, potentially marking one of XRP’s most important long-term setups.

However, downside risks remain. If the ETF fails to attract investor demand or the Fed delivers a smaller-than-expected rate cut, XRP could retreat toward support levels at $2.80 or even $2.50.

Market Crossroads

The next few days represent a critical juncture for XRP. The combination of the Fed decision and ETF launch will likely determine whether the cryptocurrency can break out to new highs or faces a period of consolidation.

Longer-term price predictions suggest that sustained institutional adoption could eventually lift XRP beyond the $5 mark in coming months. This would represent a new phase in the token’s market cycle.

For now, XRP hovers at a crucial level, with bulls eyeing a breakout that could define the next leg of its price movement. The most recent data shows traders increasingly positioning for upside potential as these key catalysts approach.

The post XRP (XRP) Price: Holds Above $3 Ahead of Fed Decision and ETF Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

PANews reported on September 18 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that over the next six to 12 months, the focus of the cryptocurrency sector will shift to credit and lending. This sector is expected to experience explosive growth in the next few years. He pointed out that the current cryptocurrency market capitalization is approaching $4 trillion and continues to grow. When people can borrow against cryptocurrency, they will choose to borrow rather than sell. Furthermore, the market capitalization of publicly traded stocks in the United States exceeds $60 trillion. With the tokenization of assets, individuals holding $7,000 worth of stocks will be able to borrow against them on-chain for the first time. Horsley believes that cryptocurrency is redefining capital markets, and this is just the beginning.
South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative

The post South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has witnessed a pivotal development in its cryptocurrency landscape with BDACS introducing the nation’s first won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, built on the Avalanche network. This stablecoin is anchored by won assets stored at Woori Bank in a 1:1 ratio, ensuring high security. Continue Reading:South Korea Launches Innovative Stablecoin Initiative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/south-korea-launches-innovative-stablecoin-initiative
The Role of Blockchain in Building Safer Web3 Gaming Ecosystems

The gaming industry is in the midst of a historic shift, driven by the rise of Web3. Unlike traditional games, where developers and publishers control assets and dictate in-game economies, Web3 gaming empowers players with ownership and influence. Built on blockchain technology, these ecosystems are decentralized by design, enabling true digital asset ownership, transparent economies, and a future where players help shape the games they&nbsp;play. However, as Web3 gaming grows, security becomes a focal point. The range of security concerns, from hacking to asset theft to vulnerabilities in smart contracts, is a significant issue that will undermine or erode trust in this ecosystem, limiting or stopping adoption. Blockchain technology could be used to create security processes around secure, transparent, and fair Web3 gaming ecosystems. We will explore how security is increasing within gaming ecosystems, which challenges are being overcome, and what the future of security looks&nbsp;like. Why is Security Important in Web3&nbsp;Gaming? Web3 gaming differs from traditional gaming in that players engage with both the game and assets with real value attached. Players own in-game assets that exist as tokens or NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), and can trade and sell them. These game assets usually represent significant financial value, meaning security failure could represent real monetary&nbsp;loss. In essence, without security, the promises of owning “something” in Web3, decentralized economies within games, and all that comes with the term “fair” gameplay can easily be eroded by fraud, hacking, and exploitation. This is precisely why the uniqueness of blockchain should be emphasized in securing Web3&nbsp;gaming. How Blockchain Ensures Security in Web3&nbsp;Gaming? 1. Immutable Ownership of&nbsp;Assets Blockchain records can be manipulated by anyone. If a player owns a sword, skin, or plot of land as an NFT, it is verifiably in their ownership, and it cannot be altered or deleted by the developer or even hacked. This has created a proven track record of ownership, providing control back to the players, unlike any centralised gaming platform where assets can be&nbsp;revoked. 2. Decentralized Infrastructure Blockchain networks also have a distributed architecture where game data is stored in a worldwide network of nodes, making them much less susceptible to centralised points of failure and attacks. This decentralised approach makes it exponentially more difficult to hijack systems or even shut off the game’s&nbsp;economy. 3. Secure Transactions with Cryptography Whether a player buys an NFT or trades their in-game tokens for other items or tokens, the transactions are enforced by cryptographic algorithms, ensuring secure, verifiable, and irreversible transactions and eliminating the risks of double-spending or fraudulent trades. 4. Smart Contract Automation Smart contracts automate the enforcement of game rules and players’ economic exchanges for the developer, eliminating the need for intermediaries or middlemen, and trust for the developer. For example, if a player completes a quest that promises a reward, the smart contract will execute and distribute what was promised. 5. Anti-Cheating and Fair&nbsp;Gameplay The naturally transparent nature of blockchain makes it extremely simple for anyone to examine a specific instance of gameplay and verify the economic outcomes from that play. Furthermore, multi-player games that enforce smart contracts on things like loot sharing or win sharing can automate and measure trustlessness and avoid cheating, manipulations, and fraud by developers. 6. Cross-Platform Security Many Web3 games feature asset interoperability across platforms. This interoperability is made viable by blockchain, which guarantees ownership is maintained whenever assets transition from one game or marketplace to another, thereby offering protection to players who rely on transfers for security against&nbsp;fraud. Key Security Dangers in Web3&nbsp;Gaming Although blockchain provides sound first principles of security, the Web3 gaming ecosystem is susceptible to threats. Some of the most serious threats&nbsp;include: Smart Contract Vulnerabilities: Smart contracts that are poorly written or lack auditing will leave openings for exploitation and thereby result in asset&nbsp;loss. Phishing Attacks: Unintentionally exposing or revealing private keys or signing transactions that are not possible to reverse, under the assumption they were genuine transaction requests. Bridge Hacks: Cross-chain bridges, which allow players to move their assets between their respective blockchains, continually face hacks, requiring vigilance from players and developers. Scams and Rug Pulls: Rug pulls occur when a game project raises money and leaves, leaving player assets worthless. Regulatory Ambiguity: Global regulations remain unclear; risks exist for players and developers alike. While blockchain alone won’t resolve every issue, it remediates the responsibility of the first principles, more so when joined by processes such as auditing, education, and the right governance, which can improve their contribution to the security landscapes in game ecosystems. Real Life Examples of Blockchain Security in Web3&nbsp;Gaming Axie Infinity (Ronin Hack): The Axie Infinity game and several projects suffered one of the biggest hacks thus far on its Ronin bridge; however, it demonstrated the effectiveness of multi-sig security and the effective utilization of decentralization. The industry benefited through learning and reflection, thus, as projects have implemented changes to reduce the risks of future hacks or misappropriation. Immutable X: This Ethereum scaling solution aims to ensure secure NFT transactions for gaming, allowing players to trade an asset without the burden of exorbitant fees and fears of being a victim of&nbsp;fraud. Enjin: Enjin is providing a trusted infrastructure for Web3 games, offering secure NFT creation and transfer while reiterating that ownership and an asset securely belong to the&nbsp;player. These examples indubitably illustrate that despite challenges to overcome, blockchain remains the foundational layer on which to build more secure Web3 gaming environments. Benefits of Blockchain Security for Players and Developers For Players: Confidence in true ownership of&nbsp;assets Transparency in in-game economies Protection against nefarious trades/scams For Developers: More trust between players and the&nbsp;platform Less reliance on centralized infrastructure Ability to attract wealth and players based on provable&nbsp;fairness By incorporating blockchain security within the mechanics of game design, developers can create and enforce resilient ecosystems where players feel reassured in investing time, money, and ownership within virtual&nbsp;worlds. The Future of Secure Web3 Gaming Ecosystems As the wisdom of blockchain technology and industry knowledge improves, the future for secure Web3 gaming looks bright. New growing trends&nbsp;include: Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): A new wave of protocols that enable private transactions and secure smart contracts while managing user privacy with an element of transparency. Decentralized Identity Solutions (DID): Helping players control their identities and decrease account theft&nbsp;risks. AI-Enhanced Security: Identifying irregularities in user interactions by sampling pattern anomalies to avert hacks and fraud by time-stamping critical&nbsp;events. Interoperable Security Standards: Allowing secured and seamless asset transfers across blockchains and&nbsp;games. With these innovations, blockchain will not only secure gaming assets but also enhance the overall trust and longevity of Web3 gaming ecosystems. Conclusion Blockchain is more than a buzzword in Web3; it is the only way to host security, fairness, and transparency. With blockchain, players confirm immutable ownership of digital assets, there is a decentralized infrastructure, and finally, it supports smart contracts to automate code that protects players and developers from the challenges of digital economies. The threats, vulnerabilities, and scams that come from smart contracts still persist, but the industry is maturing with better security practices, cross-chain solutions, and increased formal cryptographic tools. In the coming years, blockchain will remain the base to digital economies and drive Web3 gaming environments that allow players to safely own, trade, and enjoy their digital experiences free from fraud and exploitation. While blockchain and gaming alone entertain, we will usher in an era of secure digital worlds where trust complements innovation. The Role of Blockchain in Building Safer Web3 Gaming Ecosystems was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
