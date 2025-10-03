XRP (XRP) Price: Technical Analysis Points to Potential Triangle Breakout Toward $5.60

TLDR

VivoPower raised $19 million through equity at $6.05 per share to expand XRP treasury strategy

Long-term institutional investors show confidence in the company’s digital asset approach

XRP approaching pivotal resistance at a descending triangle pattern

Technical analysis suggests potential targets of $4.06, $5.00, and possibly $5.60

Increased trading activity near resistance indicates growing interest from traders

XRP (XRP) is making waves in the crypto market as VivoPower International strengthens its commitment to the digital asset while technical indicators point to a potential major price movement.

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has completed a strategic $19 million equity raise through the sale of common stock at $6.05 per share. The offering was executed at a premium to the company’s previous closing price, demonstrating growing institutional interest in VivoPower’s pivot toward digital asset treasury management centered on XRP.

The fresh capital will serve two main purposes. First, it will allow VivoPower to strengthen its XRP holdings as part of a structured digital treasury plan. Second, a portion will go toward retiring debt, creating a healthier balance sheet as the company pursues long-term growth.

The shares were placed with long-term institutional investors in both the United States and international markets. This backing highlights strong confidence in VivoPower’s shift toward digital assets.

The fundraising comes in addition to a previously announced Regulation S offering led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. This indicates the company has secured interest from both private and institutional players.

Technical Analysis Shows Breakout Potential

On the price action front, XRP is testing a critical triangle resistance on its chart. A clean breakout could trigger a rally toward higher targets in the coming weeks.

After months of sideways movement, Ripple’s token is pushing against the upper boundary of a descending triangle—a pattern that often leads to large price moves. If this resistance gives way, we could see strong upside momentum.

Trader Bitcoin Meraklısı suggests the first target would be $4, with extended gains possibly reaching $5.6.

Two timeframes—daily and 3-day charts—both point to XRP approaching a major decision point in the market.

On the daily chart, XRP has been contained inside a descending triangle since July 2025. The recent push near $3.04 shows buyers are testing that trendline again.

The 3-day chart reveals a continuation pattern following the summer rally. XRP is holding above support around $2.40, and a breakout scenario projects targets at $4.06, $5.00, and potentially $5.60.

Key Price Levels to Monitor

XRP Price on CoinGecko

The immediate resistance zone falls between $3.30–$3.50, where the descending trendline meets prior highs. Beyond that, $4.06 is the first major target, followed by the psychological $5.00 level.

If the breakout fails, $2.80 offers short-term support, while $2.40 marks a stronger floor where demand has previously emerged.

Several factors make this moment important for XRP. The broader crypto market is showing renewed interest in altcoins, providing a positive backdrop.

Ripple’s partial legal victories against the SEC continue to build investor confidence in the token’s future.

The extended consolidation period has compressed volatility and created conditions that could lead to a larger move in price.

Increased trading activity near resistance suggests both retail and institutional traders are watching XRP closely.

VivoPower, founded in 2014 and publicly listed since 2016, has built a global presence across multiple regions. The company is recognized as a sustainability-driven enterprise, with its B Corporation status reflecting its commitment to clean energy solutions.

The company now sees XRP as central to its treasury strategy, with plans to manage and hold the asset long-term.

By aligning sustainability goals with blockchain adoption, VivoPower aims to play a role in expanding the XRP Ledger’s use in decentralized finance and real-world applications.

VivoPower’s offering was carried out under a registration statement on Form F-1, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2025.

