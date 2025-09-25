TLDR Bahrain’s Central Bank certifies XRP as Shariah-compliant for Islamic finance markets. XRP’s Shariah compliance boosts its credibility in Gulf remittance and finance. The certification enhances Ripple’s appeal for cross-border payments in Islamic regions. XRP’s ethical alignment with Islamic principles accelerates its institutional adoption. XRP, the digital asset issued by Ripple, has received an official [...] The post ​​ XRP’s Shariah Compliance Approval Opens Doors to Islamic Finance Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Bahrain’s Central Bank certifies XRP as Shariah-compliant for Islamic finance markets. XRP’s Shariah compliance boosts its credibility in Gulf remittance and finance. The certification enhances Ripple’s appeal for cross-border payments in Islamic regions. XRP’s ethical alignment with Islamic principles accelerates its institutional adoption. XRP, the digital asset issued by Ripple, has received an official [...] The post ​​ XRP’s Shariah Compliance Approval Opens Doors to Islamic Finance Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

​​ XRP’s Shariah Compliance Approval Opens Doors to Islamic Finance Markets

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 21:23
XRP
XRP$2.8287-3.05%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0723-15.11%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22619-9.38%

TLDR

  • Bahrain’s Central Bank certifies XRP as Shariah-compliant for Islamic finance markets.
  • XRP’s Shariah compliance boosts its credibility in Gulf remittance and finance.
  • The certification enhances Ripple’s appeal for cross-border payments in Islamic regions.
  • XRP’s ethical alignment with Islamic principles accelerates its institutional adoption.

XRP, the digital asset issued by Ripple, has received an official certification from the Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) of the Central Bank of Bahrain, confirming that it complies with Shariah law. This recognition marks a pivotal moment for Ripple’s digital currency as it strengthens its position as a viable option for cross-border payments, particularly in the Islamic finance markets of the Gulf and Middle East.

The SRB’s certification validates XRP for use in financial transactions and services within regions that require adherence to Shariah law. With this approval, XRP is poised to tap into markets such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, where financial services must align with Islamic ethical principles.

Ripple’s Strategic Expansion in Islamic Finance Markets

The approval from Bahrain’s SRB enhances Ripple’s strategic objectives, particularly in regions with significant Islamic finance markets. Islamic finance, valued at trillions of dollars, has specific requirements around the prohibition of interest, excessive speculation, and unethical financial practices. XRP, with its transparent and efficient blockchain technology, aligns well with these principles.

XRP’s role as a bridge currency for cross-border payments is now officially recognized as suitable for use in Shariah-compliant financial systems.

This development will likely drive broader adoption of Ripple’s technology by financial institutions, fintech companies, and businesses in the Gulf region, which has substantial remittance flows that exceed hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Ripple’s Competitive Edge in Cross-Border Payments

Ripple’s continued success depends on providing low-cost and transparent solutions for international payments. By securing Shariah compliance, XRP has become an even more attractive option for banks and businesses seeking a compliant and efficient method for cross-border settlements.

The certification strengthens XRP’s position as a key player in the growing market for blockchain-based payment solutions.

Market analysts point to the growing institutional adoption of blockchain technology in the Middle East as a sign that XRP is gaining traction. According to expert Pumpius, XRP’s functionality as a utility token, bridging currencies for faster and more affordable transactions, further enhances its credibility in the international payment sector.

Bahrain’s Role in Promoting Digital Finance

The Central Bank of Bahrain has long been at the forefront of digital finance innovation in the region. This certification reflects Bahrain’s commitment to becoming a leading hub for fintech and digital currency solutions in the Middle East. By officially recognizing XRP as Shariah-compliant, Bahrain is not only promoting innovation but also reinforcing its regulatory stance as a gateway for financial technologies targeting Islamic finance markets.

The move contrasts with the slower regulatory approaches taken by other Gulf countries, showcasing Bahrain’s progressive stance in fostering digital transformation. Ripple now stands to benefit from this forward-thinking regulatory environment, helping to position XRP as a trusted solution in the region’s vast remittance corridors.

Impact of Shariah Compliance on Ripple’s Global Strategy

Ripple’s entry into the $2 trillion Islamic finance market is made possible by the SRB’s certification. The recognition of XRP’s Shariah compliance will help Ripple expand its presence in markets that have historically been hesitant to adopt cryptocurrencies due to concerns over their compatibility with Islamic principles.

While XRP’s Shariah compliance is a major milestone, Ripple’s path to widespread adoption in the Islamic finance sector will require ongoing collaboration with regional Shariah boards. Each jurisdiction may have different interpretations of Shariah law, which could present challenges for Ripple as it seeks broader global adoption. However, the Bahrain certification serves as a strong foundation for Ripple to engage with other Islamic financial authorities.

Ripple’s certification is expected to accelerate the integration of XRP into Islamic financial services, including remittances, interbank settlements, and Shariah-compliant investment funds. As regulatory clarity around blockchain adoption continues to grow, XRP’s credibility as a utility-driven, compliant digital asset will be essential in shaping its future success in Islamic finance markets.

The post ​​ XRP’s Shariah Compliance Approval Opens Doors to Islamic Finance Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5.8532-15.23%
GET
GET$0.005275-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08161-4.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8317-2.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8317-2.80%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-1.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000881-5.77%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts