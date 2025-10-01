XXKK Exchange Launches 90,000 USDT Global Trading Competition

XXKK Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, announced the launch of its 90,000 USDT Global Trading Competition, inviting traders worldwide to showcase their strategies, compete for top rankings, and share substantial rewards.

The competition will take place in two stages:

Registration Period: September 29, 2025, 10:00 UTC+8 – October 6, 2025, 10:00 UTC+8

Competition Period: October 6, 2025, 12:00 UTC+8 – October 17, 2025, 12:00 UTC+8

Participants can register during the signup period and engage in simulated trading throughout the competition. The event features both individual and team categories, providing multiple opportunities for participants to compete and win.

The total prize pool is up to 90,000 USDT, comprising 15,000 USDT for the individual competition and 75,000 USDT for the team competition. The actual prize pool will unlock progressively based on the number of participants.

Rewards will be distributed according to the following structure for both categories:

Ranks 1–5: 65% of the prize pool

Ranks 6–10: 20%

Ranks 11–15: 10%

Others: 5% shared proportionally

“This trading competition is designed to offer traders a fair and rewarding environment to test their strategies and improve their skills,” said Emmalyn, spokesperson for XXKK Exchange.

Join the competition:

The competition is open to all registered XXKK users worldwide. Participants can register and join the event exclusively through the mobile app downloaded from the official website.

Official Website: www.xxkk.com

About XXKK Exchange

XXKK Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform committed to providing secure, compliant, and high-performance trading services for users around the world. Powered by advanced technology infrastructure and deep liquidity, and built around a user-centric product ecosystem, XXKK enables traders and investors to fully leverage the opportunities in the crypto economy.

Official Website: https://www.xxkk.com

Contact Email: marketing@xxkk.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

