Yarm Explained: Turning Trust and Tweets into Yield

By: Medium
2025/09/18 14:43
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000513+2.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1484+9.43%
Kaito
KAITO$1.1633+3.33%

Mitosis and Kaito AI have joined forces to launch Yarm, a socially-driven liquidity platform where influence powers capital. Built on Mitosis’s Ecosystem-Owned Liquidity and enhanced by Kaito’s SocialFi data, Yarm connects content creators (“Yappers”) with Liquidity Providers, allowing social trust to drive early-stage access and yield.

Yappers earn allocations based on their “Mindshare,” while LPs back those voices and earn yield based on their performance. The Overlap Score tracks influencer engagement on new projects — boosting APY as attention rises.

More than just a concept, this is a fully backed collaboration. Yarm is where programmable DeFi meets social capital, aligning incentives across builders, influencers, and investors.

Yarm launched their website and they finally revealed what it’s all about. Yarm is shaping up to be the next big InfoFi play — but with a twist. In traditional InfoFi, content creation (aka “yapping”) turns into rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1484+9.43%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01728-0.11%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
CryptoQuant: Unrealized profits of whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH hit a new high in November 2021

CryptoQuant: Unrealized profits of whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH hit a new high in November 2021

PANews reported on September 18th that CryptoQuant analyst CryptoOnchain reported that the unrealized profits of medium-sized whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH in Ethereum wallets have climbed to levels last seen in November 2021, when ETH hit its all-time high. This suggests these whales are currently holding significant paper gains, similar to the situation at the previous market peak. Historical data shows that such high levels of unrealized profits are often accompanied by increased selling pressure or profit-taking, potentially influencing price trends. While this may not necessarily trigger an immediate market correction, investor psychology and whale behavior at this stage could have a significant impact on price fluctuations.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02583+2.66%
MAY
MAY$0.04335-0.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,600.71+2.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 15:37
Share
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
MemeCore
M$2.72446+12.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444+6.56%
L1
L1$0.007662+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

CryptoQuant: Unrealized profits of whales holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH hit a new high in November 2021

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K