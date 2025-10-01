YGG Play launches its Launchpad platform, with the first project being the League of Legends Land token.

PANews reported on October 1st that YGG Play, backed by Yield Guild Games, announced the launch of its Launchpad platform, designed to support casual gaming. Its first project will be League of Legends Land's in-game loyalty and rewards token, League of Legends Land. Officials emphasized that League of Legends Land is a gaming utility token traded exclusively on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), with no plans to list it on centralized exchanges.
According to the schedule, Launchpad will be opened and the points task will be started on October 15; the contribution period will be from October 29 to 31; the LOL token will be officially launched on November 1 and trading will start on DEX.
The total supply of League of Legends tokens is 5 billion, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $900,000. Regarding the token distribution, 10% will be allocated for Play-to-Airdrop, 10% for Launchpad events, and 10% for the development team. YGG Play itself will not receive any share. Additionally, the League of Legends Land Play-to-Airdrop event began on August 15th, airdropping 10% of the total token supply to players.