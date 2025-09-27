Youxin Technology Ltd (YAAS) Stock: Plunges Over 30% After Nasdaq Delisting Notice

TLDR

Youxin Technology Ltd saw its shares fall sharply, dropping more than 30% intraday to $0.0679.

The decline followed Nasdaq’s notice to delist the company’s securities due to non-compliance. The delisting action relates to persistent low bid prices and failure to maintain listing requirements.

The Nasdaq staff issued the determination notice on September 22, 2025. It cited Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) regarding shares priced below $0.10. The company’s Class A ordinary shares traded below this level for ten consecutive sessions through September 19.

As a result, the company faces suspension from the Nasdaq Capital Market starting October 1, 2025. Nasdaq will then file Form 25-NSE with the SEC. This will remove the securities from Nasdaq’s listing and registration.

Prior Compliance Warning and Share Consolidation Plan

The delisting notice came after a previous compliance warning. On August 13, 2025, Nasdaq notified Youxin Technology of non-compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid rule. The company was given until March 23, 2026, to regain compliance.

The subsequent drop below $0.10 triggered the stricter low-priced stock rule. Nasdaq rules require automatic delisting in such cases. The company’s stock performance therefore forced further corrective measures.

The board approved a one-for-eighty share consolidation on September 15, 2025. The action aims to boost the share price above compliance thresholds. The market will reflect the consolidation starting September 30, 2025.

Details of Share Consolidation and Company Response

The consolidation will reduce outstanding shares from about 171.26 million to 2.14 million. The authorized share count will also shrink from 400 million to 5 million. The par value of each Class A share will change to $0.008.

Each block of eighty pre-split shares will convert automatically into one new Class A share. Fractional shares will not be issued. Instead, holdings will round up to the nearest whole share.

Operations remain unaffected by the delisting notice. The company plans to appeal Nasdaq’s decision under Rule 5800 procedures. Filing for a hearing will temporarily prevent suspension and removal from Nasdaq until a final ruling.

