Yunfeng Financial: In addition to ETH, we also plan to explore the inclusion of BTC, SOL, etc. into the company's strategic reserves

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Caixin, Yunfeng Financial previously purchased a total of 10,000 ETH on the open market. Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Yu Feng, chairman of Yunfeng Financial Group, co-founded Yunfeng Fund in 2010. Yunfeng Financial stated that the newly purchased ETH will be listed as an investment asset in its financial statements and that it will continue to increase its investment in digital assets. In addition to Ethereum, it plans to explore the inclusion of diversified mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) in its strategic reserve assets.

Earlier on September 2, Yunfeng Financial disclosed the purchase of 10,000 ETH with a total investment cost of US$44 million.