Zach Bryan’s New Top 10 Helps Him Reach Several Huge Milestones

Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon’s new single “Bowery” debuts on seven Billboard charts, entering the top 10 on four of them. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 29: Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Zach Bryan is one of the most prolific musicians in the American music industry today. The singer-songwriter emerged as an exciting new talent several years ago, and since he broke, he hasn’t stopped sharing new tunes and complete projects. Throughout 2025, Bryan has already released at least nine tracks, and he’s planning for a new album at the beginning of 2026 titled With Heaven on Top.

Several of Bryan’s latest releases are collaborations with other stars, and his latest hit — which teams him up with a celebrated Grammy-winning rock band — helps him reach special milestones on several Billboard charts.

Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon

“Bowery” sees Bryan working with Kings of Leon, and the pairing has proved to be hugely successful. The track opens on seven Billboard lists in America, and it reaches the top 10 on half of them. As “Bowery” launches inside the highest tier on multiple rankings, Bryan hits two different, very special landmark figures.

“Bowery” Debuts Inside the Top 10 on Several Charts

“Bowery” is new to the Country Digital Song Sales chart at No. 10, narrowly breaking into the top 10 on the list of the bestselling country tracks in the U.S. Bryan earns his milestone tenth appearance inside that space as the single arrives. Bryan has landed on the list with a total of 16 cuts, and more than half of them have risen to somewhere between Nos. 1 and 10.

Zach Bryan’s Twentieth Top 10 Rock Hit

“Bowery” performs even better on the Rock Digital Song Sales tally, where Bryan and Kings of Leon start their collaboration at No. 7. Bryan has now scored twice as many top 10 smashes on the Billboard tally that looks only at the bestselling rock cuts in America as he has on the Country Digital Song Sales chart, as he earns his twentieth such smash.

“Bowery” Becomes a Major Hit on Every List

“Bowery” also manages to open inside the top 10 on both the Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. On the former, it enters at No. 7, while on the latter, the duet starts just two spaces further south. Bryan has collected 27 top 10 hits on the list of the most consumed rock and alternative tracks throughout the country and 31 on the Hot Rock Songs ranking.

The Bryan/Kings of Leon duet also reaches the Rock Streaming Songs and Hot Country Songs charts, as well as the Hot 100, though it doesn’t make it to the top 10 on any of those tallies.