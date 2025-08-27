ZachXBT: Crypto.com covered up a major incident, but I cannot disclose the details yet.

According to PANews on August 27, on-chain detective ZachXBT tweeted, "Crypto[.]com also covered up a major incident in the past and never made it public. But I am not allowed to disclose the details now."
Earlier news broke that Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: YORK), Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT), and Crypto.com announced they had reached a definitive agreement for a business combination to establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset reserve company focused on acquiring CRO, the native token of the Cronos ecosystem.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.