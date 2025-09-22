Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zypher Network has officially announced the launch of Alaya AI Social Quests, marking the platform’s latest innovation. This initiative is part of the Zypher AI Mining 2.0 campaign, which is now live on the campaign page and Galxe Quest. Through this update, Zypher Network is set to offer an upgraded AI-powered mining experience. This advancement aims to accelerate engagement, transparency, and community participation within the ecosystem of Zypher Network.

Zypher Network, an AI-powered blockchain mining ecosystem, has announced the news through its official X account. Alaya AI, on the other hand, is an intelligent platform driven by AI agent, while Social Quests are reward-based challenges for community engagement.

Mining Paves, the Way for Social Interactions and AI Integrations

With the introduction of the new Social Quests, the mining process gains an interactive layer. This initiative aims to empower users to get verifiable Proof-of-Personhood (PoP) proofs by allowing them to engage with POP AI Agents. The participants can set more transparent and secure AI-powered environments, rather than just solidifying the trust and reliability of the system.

Through this, the mining process involves fair and trustworthy framework. With this development, Zypher Network aims to cement its reputation as a leader in the rapidly evolving landscapes of AI and blockchain.

Zypher Network Launches Social Quest Feature to Ensure Rewards and Community Growth

The Social Quests work beyond AI-powered interactions, featuring tasks and community-driven challenges to urge users to participate and get rewards. Players complete tasks, climb the seasonal leaderboard, and accumulate Mining Points to earn exclusive rewards.

Zypher Network combines gamification, social engagement, and AI-powered validation. By doing this, the platform makes the Mining 2.0 campaign a remarkable step forward, infusing AI, blockchain, and community incentives.

Zypher Network makes Alaya AI Social Quests live to highlight its commitment to making an innovative future. This future will be full of trust and participation to foster decentralized AI-powered mining.