TLDR ZOOZ Power will use 95% of $180 million proceeds to purchase Bitcoin. Company plans to hold around 1,470 BTC, placing it in the top 50 Bitcoin treasury holders. ZOOZ’s Bitcoin reserve strategy makes it the first dual-listed company on Nasdaq and TASE to hold Bitcoin. The PIPE offering includes investments from Pantera Capital, FalconX, [...] The post ZOOZ Shareholders Approve $180 Million Placement and Bitcoin Reserve Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR ZOOZ Power will use 95% of $180 million proceeds to purchase Bitcoin. Company plans to hold around 1,470 BTC, placing it in the top 50 Bitcoin treasury holders. ZOOZ’s Bitcoin reserve strategy makes it the first dual-listed company on Nasdaq and TASE to hold Bitcoin. The PIPE offering includes investments from Pantera Capital, FalconX, [...] The post ZOOZ Shareholders Approve $180 Million Placement and Bitcoin Reserve Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.

ZOOZ Shareholders Approve $180 Million Placement and Bitcoin Reserve Strategy

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 01:59
1
1$0.008296-17.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,319.58-1.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

TLDR

  • ZOOZ Power will use 95% of $180 million proceeds to purchase Bitcoin.
  • Company plans to hold around 1,470 BTC, placing it in the top 50 Bitcoin treasury holders.
  • ZOOZ’s Bitcoin reserve strategy makes it the first dual-listed company on Nasdaq and TASE to hold Bitcoin.
  • The PIPE offering includes investments from Pantera Capital, FalconX, and Arrington Capital.

ZOOZ Power Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based company listed on both Nasdaq and TASE, has announced that its shareholders have approved the previously announced $180 million private placement (PIPE). This approval also supports ZOOZ’s Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy, which aims to secure Bitcoin holdings on the company’s balance sheet. The approval positions ZOOZ to become the first dual-listed company to adopt such a strategy, combining a traditional stock market presence with cryptocurrency investment.

The company expects to close the PIPE offering during the week of September 22, 2025, with customary closing conditions in place. This move signals a new chapter for ZOOZ as it prepares to strengthen its financial position through a digital asset-based treasury model.

ZOOZ Power Strategic Use of PIPE Proceeds

The $180 million PIPE aims to bolster ZOOZ’s efforts in the cryptocurrency market. Approximately 95% of the net proceeds from the offering will be directed towards the acquisition and holding of Bitcoin. The company plans to purchase nearly 1,470 BTC, which at current prices, would place it among the top 50 companies holding Bitcoin.

ZOOZ’s decision to prioritize Bitcoin purchases is a clear signal of its commitment to leveraging digital assets as a core part of its financial strategy.

According to the company’s CEO, Jordan Fried, this initiative is intended to drive both stability and growth while positioning ZOOZ at the forefront of innovation within both the tech and cryptocurrency sectors. “With shareholder approval secured, we are poised to leverage every resource available to a dual-listed entity to scale our Bitcoin holdings,” Fried stated.

Changes to ZOOZ’s Corporate Structure

As part of the approval process, ZOOZ also made several amendments to its Articles of Association, including an increase in the authorized share capital. This move ensures the company is prepared for the changes required to accommodate the Bitcoin strategy and the PIPE offering. Additionally, ZOOZ has elected two new board members, Alberto Franco and Jonas Grossman, who will join the Board of Directors upon the closing of the PIPE transaction.

The amendments and board changes reflect ZOOZ’s strategic approach to expanding its capabilities as it enters the digital asset market. The company’s decision to issue ordinary shares and warrants is aimed at providing new investment opportunities while aligning its corporate governance with future growth objectives.

ZOOZ’s Path as a Pioneer in the Bitcoin Treasury Space

With the approval of the PIPE and the launch of its Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy, ZOOZ Power is set to become a pioneer in holding Bitcoin within the corporate treasury of a dual-listed company. The company’s move to invest heavily in Bitcoin comes at a time when institutional interest in digital currencies continues to rise, making it an opportune moment for ZOOZ to capitalize on the growing crypto market.

ZOOZ’s strategy aligns with the increasing trend of publicly listed companies exploring cryptocurrency as part of their balance sheet. It is a clear indication that ZOOZ sees Bitcoin not only as a financial asset but also as a strategic one that could provide long-term stability and growth potential for the company.

ZOOZ plans to continue its growth trajectory, capitalizing on the dual listing in both Israel and the U.S. to attract investors from both markets. The company’s decision to hold Bitcoin also positions it as an innovative player in both the tech and cryptocurrency spaces. With the PIPE offering slated to close soon, ZOOZ is on track to implement its strategy and make a significant mark on the Bitcoin treasury landscape.

The post ZOOZ Shareholders Approve $180 Million Placement and Bitcoin Reserve Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act