Zoth acquires Neemo Finance from the Soneium ecosystem, entering the Japanese blockchain market

PANews reported on September 28 that Zoth announced the acquisition of Neemo Finance, a liquidity staking and treasury infrastructure protocol in the Soneium ecosystem. This move strengthens its position as the first full-stack StableFi operating system and expands into the Japanese blockchain market.

Neemo, backed by Sony Block Solution, will reportedly help Zoth integrate liquidity staking and treasury functionality, enhancing the yield strategy and capital efficiency of the ZeUSD stablecoin. Neemo's team will join Zoth to drive product and technology development, while also opening the door for Zoth to collaborate with Asian institutions.

Previously, Zoth had reached a $75 million alliance with Haven1 to promote the institutional adoption of RWAs. On August 11, Zoth received a $15 million strategic investment from Bolts Capital to promote the blockchainization of RWAs .