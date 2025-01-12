MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase
Azuki's anime project Animecoin will launch the ANIME token in January this year, but it has not significantly boosted the price of the Azuki NFT series. The market does not seem to have fully bought in, and controversies have arisen.
NOT
$0.00205
-0.96%
ANIME
$0.01578
-2.47%
TOKEN
$0.01474
-2.38%
NFT
$0.0000004731
-0.37%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 12:20
OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin long-term holders' reduction slows down, bull market signals still exist
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BULL
$0.003914
--%
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 11:25
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion
Market heat is picking up again; AI-driven encrypted data platform SoSoValue completed a US$15 million Series A financing with a valuation of US$200 million, led by Sequoia China and others.
B
$0.48105
-3.99%
AI
$0.114
-5.15%
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 10:54
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)
The AI Agent track as a whole fell back again, and Virtual and AI16Z dropped nearly in half from their highs.
MEME
$0.001822
-5.25%
AI16Z
$0.117
-7.14%
AI
$0.114
-5.15%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
VIRTUAL
$1.1574
-4.93%
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 10:25
How does MemeCore build a growth engine by leveraging the flywheel effect to create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park"?
On MemeCore, MEME coins are not only a carrier of cultural expression, but also an important tool with economic participation significance, promoting the construction and development of the entire ecosystem.
NOT
$0.00205
-0.96%
MEME
$0.001822
-5.25%
EFFECT
$0.00606
-0.31%
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 10:00
Comparative Analysis of MegaETH, Monad and Hyperliquid: Who Can Lead the High-Performance Blockchain?
The competition between MegaETH, Hyperliquid, and Monad highlights a key aspect of blockchain development: there is currently no single solution that dominates all use cases. Each platform excels in its field, offering a unique value proposition that meets different needs.
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 08:30
Weekly preview | Usual Protocol plans to enable the revenue switch function; Ondo (ONDO) and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking
In the coming week from January 13, 2025 to January 19, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
USUAL
$0.0685
-5.38%
ONDO
$0.86931
-2.91%
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 21:09
PA Daily | Aiccelerate DAO will increase token vesting in response to criticism of the launch; Polymarket is defined as an illegal gambling website and blocked in Singapore
The president of The ETF Store released a forecast for 10 crypto-related ETFs in 2025; NFT trading volume increased by 10.7% month-on-month to US$155.4 million in the past week, and the number of buyers and sellers both fell by more than 70% month-on-month; Litecoin's official X account was hacked and posted fake token tweets.
MORE
$0.1002
+0.24%
DAO
$0.1146
-1.63%
TOKEN
$0.01474
-2.38%
NFT
$0.0000004731
-0.37%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 17:12
Parallel's AI Agent Platform Wayfinder: Benefiting from on-chain game agents and integrating DeFi multi-scenario applications
Wayfinder is centered around navigation paths and $PROMPT staking, while Daydreams is centered around the Hierarchical Task Network (HTN) and has yet to touch on token economics.
PROMPT
$0.1123
-2.00%
AI
$0.114
-5.15%
DEFI
$0.002022
+1.15%
TOKEN
$0.01474
-2.38%
MULTI
$0.07659
+0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 15:38
50 application ideas in the crypto field in 2025: covering AI, DeFi, NFT and other tracks
This article provides 50 highly promising project ideas for developers of different skill levels, hoping to inspire more people to create meaningful products in this industry.
MORE
$0.1002
+0.24%
AI
$0.114
-5.15%
PEOPLE
$0.01758
-3.14%
DEFI
$0.002022
+1.15%
NFT
$0.0000004731
-0.37%
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 11:32
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say