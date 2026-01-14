Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Burger Blast Token price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much BBLAST could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Burger Blast Token % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.0010357 $0.0010357 $0.0010357 -1.09% USD Actual Prediction Burger Blast Token Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Burger Blast Token could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.001035 in 2026. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Burger Blast Token could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.001087 in 2027. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, BBLAST is projected to reach $ 0.001141 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, BBLAST is projected to reach $ 0.001198 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of BBLAST in 2030 is $ 0.001258, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Burger Blast Token could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002050. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Burger Blast Token could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003340. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.001035 0.00%

2027 $ 0.001087 5.00%

2028 $ 0.001141 10.25%

2029 $ 0.001198 15.76%

2030 $ 0.001258 21.55%

2031 $ 0.001321 27.63%

2032 $ 0.001387 34.01%

2033 $ 0.001457 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.001530 47.75%

2035 $ 0.001606 55.13%

2036 $ 0.001687 62.89%

2037 $ 0.001771 71.03%

2038 $ 0.001859 79.59%

2039 $ 0.001952 88.56%

2040 $ 0.002050 97.99%

2050 $ 0.003340 222.51% Short Term Burger Blast Token Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.001035 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.001035 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.001036 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.001039 0.41% Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for BBLAST on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.001035 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for BBLAST, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.001035 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for BBLAST, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.001036 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for BBLAST is $0.001039 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Burger Blast Token Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.0010357$ 0.0010357 $ 0.0010357 Price Change (24H) -1.09% Market Cap $ 153.13K$ 153.13K $ 153.13K Circulation Supply 147.85M 147.85M 147.85M Volume (24H) $ 226.41$ 226.41 $ 226.41 Volume (24H) +226.41% The latest BBLAST price is $ 0.0010357. It has a 24-hour change of -1.09%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 226.41. Furthermore, BBLAST has a circulating supply of 147.85M and a total market capitalisation of $ 153.13K. View Live BBLAST Price

Burger Blast Token Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Burger Blast Token live price page, the current price of Burger Blast Token is 0.001035USD. The circulating supply of Burger Blast Token(BBLAST) is 0.00 BBLAST , giving it a market capitalization of $153.13K . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.06% $ 0.000056 $ 0.001093 $ 0.000922

7 Days 0.05% $ 0.000050 $ 0.0024 $ 0.000766

30 Days -0.72% $ -0.002784 $ 0.00505 $ 0.000766 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Burger Blast Token has shown a price movement of $0.000056 , reflecting a 0.06% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Burger Blast Token was trading at a high of $0.0024 and a low of $0.000766 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.05% . This recent trend showcases BBLAST's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Burger Blast Token has experienced a -0.72% change, reflecting approximately $-0.002784 to its value. This indicates that BBLAST could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Burger Blast Token price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full BBLAST Price History

How Does Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Price Prediction Module Works? The Burger Blast Token Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of BBLAST based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Burger Blast Token over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of BBLAST, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Burger Blast Token. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of BBLAST. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of BBLAST to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Burger Blast Token.

Why is BBLAST Price Prediction Important?

BBLAST Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is BBLAST worth investing now? According to your predictions, BBLAST will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of BBLAST next month? According to the Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) price prediction tool, the forecasted BBLAST price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 BBLAST cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) is $0.001035 . Based on the prediction model above, BBLAST is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of BBLAST in 2028? Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per BBLAST by 2028. What is the estimated price target of BBLAST in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of BBLAST in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. What is the BBLAST price prediction for 2040? Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 BBLAST by 2040.