Burger Blast Token Price Today

The live Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) price today is $ 0.0009629, with a 5.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current BBLAST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0009629 per BBLAST.

Burger Blast Token currently ranks #2944 by market capitalisation at $ 142.36K, with a circulating supply of 147.85M BBLAST. During the last 24 hours, BBLAST traded between $ 0.0009617 (low) and $ 0.0010143 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02004691997492061, while the all-time low was $ 0.000825564595311944.

In short-term performance, BBLAST moved +0.12% in the last hour and +5.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 94.70.

Burger Blast Token (BBLAST) Market Information

Rank No.2944 Market Cap $ 142.36K$ 142.36K $ 142.36K Volume (24H) $ 94.70$ 94.70 $ 94.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 962.90K$ 962.90K $ 962.90K Circulation Supply 147.85M 147.85M 147.85M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 14.78% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Burger Blast Token is $ 142.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 94.70. The circulating supply of BBLAST is 147.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 962.90K.