Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Cypher price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much CYPR will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Cypher % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.06124 $0.06124 $0.06124 -7.02% USD Actual Prediction Cypher Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Cypher could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.06124 in 2025. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Cypher could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.064302 in 2026. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of CYPR is $ 0.067517 with a 10.25% growth rate. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of CYPR is $ 0.070892 with a 15.76% growth rate. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYPR in 2029 is $ 0.074437 along with 21.55% growth rate. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYPR in 2030 is $ 0.078159 along with 27.63% growth rate. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Cypher could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.127313. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Cypher could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.207380. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.06124 0.00%

2026 $ 0.064302 5.00%

2027 $ 0.067517 10.25%

2028 $ 0.070892 15.76%

2029 $ 0.074437 21.55%

2030 $ 0.078159 27.63%

2031 $ 0.082067 34.01%

2032 $ 0.086170 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.090479 47.75%

2034 $ 0.095003 55.13%

2035 $ 0.099753 62.89%

2036 $ 0.104741 71.03%

2037 $ 0.109978 79.59%

2038 $ 0.115477 88.56%

2039 $ 0.121251 97.99%

2040 $ 0.127313 107.89% Show More Short Term Cypher Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.06124 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.061248 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.061298 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.061491 0.41% Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for CYPR on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.06124 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for CYPR, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.061248 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for CYPR, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.061298 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for CYPR is $0.061491 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Cypher Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.06124$ 0.06124 $ 0.06124 Price Change (24H) -7.02% Market Cap $ 5.81M$ 5.81M $ 5.81M Circulation Supply 94.83M 94.83M 94.83M Volume (24H) $ 72.00K$ 72.00K $ 72.00K Volume (24H) -- The latest CYPR price is $ 0.06124. It has a 24-hour change of -7.02%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.00K. Furthermore, CYPR has a circulating supply of 94.83M and a total market capitalisation of $ 5.81M.

Cypher Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Cypher live price page, the current price of Cypher is 0.06124USD. The circulating supply of Cypher(CYPR) is 0.00 CYPR , giving it a market capitalization of $5.81M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.07% $ -0.004700 $ 0.067 $ 0.06

7 Days -0.10% $ -0.007530 $ 0.08577 $ 0.05588

Cypher Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Cypher live price page, the current price of Cypher is 0.06124USD. The circulating supply of Cypher(CYPR) is 0.00 CYPR , giving it a market capitalization of $5.81M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.07% $ -0.004700 $ 0.067 $ 0.06

7 Days -0.10% $ -0.007530 $ 0.08577 $ 0.05588

30 Days 0.16% $ 0.008599 $ 0.18 $ 0.04115 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Cypher has shown a price movement of $-0.004700 , reflecting a -0.07% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Cypher was trading at a high of $0.08577 and a low of $0.05588 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.10% . This recent trend showcases CYPR's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Cypher has experienced a 0.16% change, reflecting approximately $0.008599 to its value. This indicates that CYPR could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Cypher price history for detailed trends on MEXC

How Does Cypher (CYPR) Price Prediction Module Works? The Cypher Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of CYPR based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Cypher over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of CYPR, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Cypher. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of CYPR. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of CYPR to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Cypher.

Why is CYPR Price Prediction Important?

CYPR Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

