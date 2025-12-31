Cypher Price Today

The live Cypher (CYPR) price today is $ 0.03455, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03455 per CYPR.

Cypher currently ranks #1459 by market capitalisation at $ 3.28M, with a circulating supply of 94.83M CYPR. During the last 24 hours, CYPR traded between $ 0.03199 (low) and $ 0.0387 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.4680578929249782, while the all-time low was $ 0.028705042947441254.

In short-term performance, CYPR moved -0.24% in the last hour and -8.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.60K.

Cypher (CYPR) Market Information

Rank No.1459 Market Cap $ 3.28M$ 3.28M $ 3.28M Volume (24H) $ 61.60K$ 61.60K $ 61.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.55M$ 34.55M $ 34.55M Circulation Supply 94.83M 94.83M 94.83M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 9.48% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Cypher is $ 3.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.60K. The circulating supply of CYPR is 94.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.55M.