Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Enjin Price(ENJ)
The current price of Enjin (ENJ) today is 0.07344 USD with a current market cap of $ 134.81M USD. ENJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Enjin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.13M USD
- Enjin price change within the day is -10.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.84B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ENJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENJ price information.
Track the price changes of Enjin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0082792
|-10.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00082
|-1.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.02976
|-28.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03876
|-34.55%
Today, ENJ recorded a change of $ -0.0082792 (-10.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.Enjin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00082 (-1.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.Enjin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ENJ saw a change of $ -0.02976 (-28.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Enjin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03876 (-34.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Enjin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-10.14%
-15.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Enjin Blockchain is Layer 1 custom built with NFT functions at the protocol level, supported by no code integration into games. NFT functions such as NFT minting and transfers are not added smart contracts; these are part of the core code. This guarantees on-chain royalties, avoids scams from fake smart contracts, and brings many other advantages. Features such as managed wallets (allowing users to receive NFTs before they open wallets) and fuel tanks (allowing free transactions) make onboarding new users easy and promote mass adoption. Enjin Blockchain arose from the world's oldest NFT gaming ecosystem from 2018, supported by a seamless app layer--Enjin Wallet, NFT.io marketplace, Enjin Platform (API NFT integration into games), and the Beam NFT QR code distribution system. Enjin Blockchain is powered by Enjin Coin (ENJ) and built on Substrate (Polkadot code). The underlying Enjin Relaychain and its validators secure the network, while matrixchains on top of this process transactions, allowing scalability. Enjin Matrixchain is the flagship matrixchain on Enjin Blockchain. It will be the template for future matrixchains, which are envisioned to be easy-to-launch NFT-focused chains for enterprise users who aim to segregate data and create a self-contained economy centered around their own matrixchain.
Enjin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Enjin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check ENJ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Enjin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Enjin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Enjin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ENJ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Enjin price prediction page.
Tracing ENJ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ENJ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Enjin price history page.
Looking for how to buy Enjin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Enjin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 ENJ to VND
₫1,932.5736
|1 ENJ to AUD
A$0.113832
|1 ENJ to GBP
￡0.05508
|1 ENJ to EUR
€0.0646272
|1 ENJ to USD
$0.07344
|1 ENJ to MYR
RM0.3135888
|1 ENJ to TRY
₺2.8245024
|1 ENJ to JPY
¥10.6355808
|1 ENJ to RUB
₽6.0903792
|1 ENJ to INR
₹6.2071488
|1 ENJ to IDR
Rp1,203.9342336
|1 ENJ to KRW
₩102.8571264
|1 ENJ to PHP
₱4.07592
|1 ENJ to EGP
￡E.3.7256112
|1 ENJ to BRL
R$0.414936
|1 ENJ to CAD
C$0.1013472
|1 ENJ to BDT
৳8.952336
|1 ENJ to NGN
₦118.0702224
|1 ENJ to UAH
₴3.055104
|1 ENJ to VES
Bs6.46272
|1 ENJ to PKR
Rs20.7042048
|1 ENJ to KZT
₸38.0316384
|1 ENJ to THB
฿2.430864
|1 ENJ to TWD
NT$2.2553424
|1 ENJ to AED
د.إ0.2695248
|1 ENJ to CHF
Fr0.0602208
|1 ENJ to HKD
HK$0.56916
|1 ENJ to MAD
.د.م0.6800544
|1 ENJ to MXN
$1.4379552
For a more in-depth understanding of Enjin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee