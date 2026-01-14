Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Harmonix Finance price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much HAR could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Harmonix Finance % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.004097 $0.004097 $0.004097 -3.30% USD Actual Prediction Harmonix Finance Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Harmonix Finance could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.004097 in 2026. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Harmonix Finance could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.004301 in 2027. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, HAR is projected to reach $ 0.004516 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, HAR is projected to reach $ 0.004742 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of HAR in 2030 is $ 0.004979, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Harmonix Finance could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.008111. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Harmonix Finance could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.013213. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.004097 0.00%

2027 $ 0.004301 5.00%

2028 $ 0.004516 10.25%

2029 $ 0.004742 15.76%

2030 $ 0.004979 21.55%

2031 $ 0.005228 27.63%

2032 $ 0.005490 34.01%

2033 $ 0.005764 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.006053 47.75%

2035 $ 0.006355 55.13%

2036 $ 0.006673 62.89%

2037 $ 0.007007 71.03%

2038 $ 0.007357 79.59%

2039 $ 0.007725 88.56%

2040 $ 0.008111 97.99%

2050 $ 0.013213 222.51% Short Term Harmonix Finance Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.004097 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.004097 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.004100 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.004113 0.41% Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for HAR on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.004097 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for HAR, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.004097 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for HAR, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.004100 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for HAR is $0.004113 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Harmonix Finance Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.004097$ 0.004097 $ 0.004097 Price Change (24H) -3.30% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 54.24K$ 54.24K $ 54.24K Volume (24H) -- The latest HAR price is $ 0.004097. It has a 24-hour change of -3.30%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.24K. Furthermore, HAR has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --.

Harmonix Finance Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Harmonix Finance live price page, the current price of Harmonix Finance is 0.004097USD. The circulating supply of Harmonix Finance(HAR) is 0.00 HAR , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.02% $ -0.000113 $ 0.004414 $ 0.00381

7 Days -0.24% $ -0.001322 $ 0.01 $ 0.00381

24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Harmonix Finance has shown a price movement of $-0.000113 , reflecting a -0.02% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Harmonix Finance was trading at a high of $0.01 and a low of $0.00381 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.24% . This recent trend showcases HAR's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Harmonix Finance has experienced a 7.17% change, reflecting approximately $0.003586 to its value. This indicates that HAR could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Harmonix Finance (HAR) Price Prediction Module Works? The Harmonix Finance Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of HAR based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Harmonix Finance over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of HAR, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Harmonix Finance. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of HAR. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of HAR to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Harmonix Finance.

Why is HAR Price Prediction Important?

HAR Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

