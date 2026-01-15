Harmonix Finance Price Today

The live Harmonix Finance (HAR) price today is $ 0.006859, with a 50.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006859 per HAR.

Harmonix Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- HAR. During the last 24 hours, HAR traded between $ 0.004039 (low) and $ 0.008916 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, HAR moved -5.29% in the last hour and +46.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.33K.

Harmonix Finance (HAR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 60.33K$ 60.33K $ 60.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.86M$ 6.86M $ 6.86M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain HYPEREVM

The current Market Cap of Harmonix Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.33K. The circulating supply of HAR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.86M.