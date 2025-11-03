IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get IdleTradeX price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much IDLETRADEX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of IdleTradeX % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.0000342 $0.0000342 $0.0000342 +23.91% USD Actual Prediction IdleTradeX Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, IdleTradeX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000034 in 2025. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, IdleTradeX could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000035 in 2026. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of IDLETRADEX is $ 0.000037 with a 10.25% growth rate. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of IDLETRADEX is $ 0.000039 with a 15.76% growth rate. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IDLETRADEX in 2029 is $ 0.000041 along with 21.55% growth rate. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IDLETRADEX in 2030 is $ 0.000043 along with 27.63% growth rate. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of IdleTradeX could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000071. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of IdleTradeX could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000115.

2026 $ 0.000035 5.00%

2027 $ 0.000037 10.25%

2028 $ 0.000039 15.76%

2029 $ 0.000041 21.55%

2030 $ 0.000043 27.63%

2031 $ 0.000045 34.01%

2032 $ 0.000048 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.000050 47.75%

2034 $ 0.000053 55.13%

2035 $ 0.000055 62.89%

2036 $ 0.000058 71.03%

2037 $ 0.000061 79.59%

2038 $ 0.000064 88.56%

2039 $ 0.000067 97.99%

2040 $ 0.000071 107.89% Show More Short Term IdleTradeX Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 3, 2025(Today) $ 0.000034 0.00%

November 4, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.000034 0.01%

November 10, 2025(This Week) $ 0.000034 0.10%

December 3, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.000034 0.41% IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for IDLETRADEX on November 3, 2025(Today) , is $0.000034 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 4, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for IDLETRADEX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.000034 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction This Week By November 10, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for IDLETRADEX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.000034 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for IDLETRADEX is $0.000034 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current IdleTradeX Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.0000342$ 0.0000342 $ 0.0000342 Price Change (24H) +23.91% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 604.22K$ 604.22K $ 604.22K Volume (24H) -- The latest IDLETRADEX price is $ 0.0000342. It has a 24-hour change of +23.91%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 604.22K. Furthermore, IDLETRADEX has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --.

IdleTradeX Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on IdleTradeX live price page, the current price of IdleTradeX is 0.000034USD. The circulating supply of IdleTradeX(IDLETRADEX) is 0.00 IDLETRADEX , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.07% $ 0.000002 $ 0.000037 $ 0.000024

7 Days -0.98% $ -0.001793 $ 0.00184 $ 0.000024

30 Days -0.99% $ -0.004965 $ 0.375 $ 0.000024 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, IdleTradeX has shown a price movement of $0.000002 , reflecting a 0.07% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, IdleTradeX was trading at a high of $0.00184 and a low of $0.000024 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.98% . This recent trend showcases IDLETRADEX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, IdleTradeX has experienced a -0.99% change, reflecting approximately $-0.004965 to its value. This indicates that IDLETRADEX could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete IdleTradeX price history for detailed trends on MEXC

How Does IdleTradeX (IDLETRADEX) Price Prediction Module Works? The IdleTradeX Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of IDLETRADEX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for IdleTradeX over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of IDLETRADEX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of IdleTradeX. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of IDLETRADEX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of IDLETRADEX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of IdleTradeX.

Why is IDLETRADEX Price Prediction Important?

IDLETRADEX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

