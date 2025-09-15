KIND (KIND) Price Prediction (USD)

Get KIND price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much KIND will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy KIND

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of KIND % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.015 $0.015 $0.015 +150.00% USD Actual Prediction KIND Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) KIND (KIND) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, KIND could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.015 in 2025. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, KIND could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.01575 in 2026. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of KIND is $ 0.016537 with a 10.25% growth rate. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of KIND is $ 0.017364 with a 15.76% growth rate. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KIND in 2029 is $ 0.018232 along with 21.55% growth rate. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KIND in 2030 is $ 0.019144 along with 27.63% growth rate. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of KIND could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.031183. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of KIND could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.050795. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.015 0.00%

2026 $ 0.01575 5.00%

2027 $ 0.016537 10.25%

2028 $ 0.017364 15.76%

2029 $ 0.018232 21.55%

2030 $ 0.019144 27.63%

2031 $ 0.020101 34.01%

2032 $ 0.021106 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.022161 47.75%

2034 $ 0.023269 55.13%

2035 $ 0.024433 62.89%

2036 $ 0.025655 71.03%

2037 $ 0.026937 79.59%

2038 $ 0.028284 88.56%

2039 $ 0.029698 97.99%

2040 $ 0.031183 107.89% Show More Short Term KIND Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 15, 2025(Today) $ 0.015 0.00%

September 16, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.015002 0.01%

September 22, 2025(This Week) $ 0.015014 0.10%

October 15, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.015061 0.41% KIND (KIND) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for KIND on September 15, 2025(Today) , is $0.015 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 16, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for KIND, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.015002 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction This Week By September 22, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for KIND, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.015014 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. KIND (KIND) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for KIND is $0.015061 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current KIND Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.015$ 0.015 $ 0.015 Price Change (24H) +150.00% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.83K$ 1.83K $ 1.83K Volume (24H) -- The latest KIND price is $ 0.015. It has a 24-hour change of +150.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.83K. Furthermore, KIND has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live KIND Price

How to Buy KIND (KIND) Trying to buy KIND? You can now purchase KIND via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy KIND and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy KIND Now

KIND Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on KIND live price page, the current price of KIND is 0.015USD. The circulating supply of KIND(KIND) is 0.00 KIND , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 1.50% $ 0.009 $ 0.0166 $ 0.006

7 Days 1.50% $ 0.009 $ 0.0166 $ 0.006

30 Days 1.50% $ 0.009 $ 0.0166 $ 0.006 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, KIND has shown a price movement of $0.009 , reflecting a 1.50% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, KIND was trading at a high of $0.0166 and a low of $0.006 . It had witnessed a price change of 1.50% . This recent trend showcases KIND's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, KIND has experienced a 1.50% change, reflecting approximately $0.009 to its value. This indicates that KIND could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete KIND price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full KIND Price History

How Does KIND (KIND) Price Prediction Module Works? The KIND Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of KIND based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for KIND over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of KIND, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of KIND. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of KIND. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of KIND to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of KIND.

Why is KIND Price Prediction Important?

KIND Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is KIND worth investing now? According to your predictions, KIND will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of KIND next month? According to the KIND (KIND) price prediction tool, the forecasted KIND price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 KIND cost in 2026? The price of 1 KIND (KIND) today is $0.015 . According to the prediction module above, KIND will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of KIND in 2027? KIND (KIND) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 KIND by 2027. What is the estimated price target of KIND in 2028? According to your price prediction input, KIND (KIND) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of KIND in 2029? According to your price prediction input, KIND (KIND) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 KIND cost in 2030? The price of 1 KIND (KIND) today is $0.015 . According to the prediction module above, KIND will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the KIND price prediction for 2040? KIND (KIND) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 KIND by 2040. Sign Up Now