Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Magma Finance price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much MAGMA could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Magma Finance % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.134 $0.134 $0.134 -2.04% USD Actual Prediction Magma Finance Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Magma Finance could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.134 in 2026. Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Magma Finance could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.140700 in 2027. Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, MAGMA is projected to reach $ 0.147735 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, MAGMA is projected to reach $ 0.155121 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of MAGMA in 2030 is $ 0.162877, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Magma Finance could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.265310. Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Magma Finance could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.432163. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.134 0.00%

Current Magma Finance Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.134$ 0.134 $ 0.134 Price Change (24H) -2.04% Market Cap $ 25.46M$ 25.46M $ 25.46M Circulation Supply 190.00M 190.00M 190.00M Volume (24H) $ 87.50K$ 87.50K $ 87.50K Volume (24H) -- The latest MAGMA price is $ 0.134. It has a 24-hour change of -2.04%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 87.50K. Furthermore, MAGMA has a circulating supply of 190.00M and a total market capitalisation of $ 25.46M. View Live MAGMA Price

Magma Finance Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Magma Finance live price page, the current price of Magma Finance is 0.134USD. The circulating supply of Magma Finance(MAGMA) is 0.00 MAGMA , giving it a market capitalization of $25.46M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.03% $ -0.005299 $ 0.144 $ 0.1308

7 Days -0.04% $ -0.005899 $ 0.1718 $ 0.1308

30 Days 2.36% $ 0.0942 $ 0.2 $ 0.04 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Magma Finance has shown a price movement of $-0.005299 , reflecting a -0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Magma Finance was trading at a high of $0.1718 and a low of $0.1308 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.04% . This recent trend showcases MAGMA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Magma Finance has experienced a 2.36% change, reflecting approximately $0.0942 to its value. This indicates that MAGMA could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Magma Finance price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full MAGMA Price History

How Does Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Prediction Module Works? The Magma Finance Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MAGMA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Magma Finance over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MAGMA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Magma Finance. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MAGMA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MAGMA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Magma Finance.

Why is MAGMA Price Prediction Important?

MAGMA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

